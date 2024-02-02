Senior Bowl is another chance for quarterback Michael Penix to show his stuff

But the 23-year-old Penix, a first-team All-American, didn’t want to pass up an extra opportunity to show teams what he’s about — and potentially improve his draft stock.

Coming off a loss less than a month ago in the College Football Playoff national championship game , Penix could have decided to stay back, regroup, and focus on his individual training. He could have waited until the scouting combine and Washington’s pro day to meet with NFL teams, plenty of which will be eager to do so.

MOBILE, Ala. — The decision to participate in the Senior Bowl could have been a difficult one for Washington quarterback Michael Penix.

“I wanted to show the coaches that I’m willing to compete and that I love football,” Penix said. “I wanted to show my leadership, and make my presence and my command be seen. I definitely feel like I’ve been doing a pretty good job of that.”

Penix is among the top prospects participating in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, joining Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. He’s best known for his arm strength and ability to throw deep, as evidenced by the fact that he threw a pass of at least 40 yards in 11 of 15 games this past season.

Washington’s strong receiving corps certainly helped. Rome Odunze is projected to go in the top 10, while Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk are expected to get drafted, too. Whether Penix can have success without star-studded weapons is among the questions surrounding his future. But he believes his experience in Washington’s offensive scheme will benefit him moving forward, regardless of his targets.

“That offense can translate anywhere, to be honest,” Penix said. “That offense that we ran, it was a pro-style offense. It can translate in the NFL as well.”

At the top of the list of concerns, however, is Penix’s injury history. An ACL tear to the same knee (right) ended his seasons in 2018 and 2020, while shoulder injuries (one on each side) ended his seasons in 2019 and 2021. Penix’s camp doesn’t anticipate that those injuries will affect him in the NFL, but worries about his escapability and ability to play under pressure remain.

“I don’t take back anything that I’ve been through,” Penix said. “Obviously, I’ve been through a lot of injuries. It was tough at times, but I feel like it all prepared me and built me into the person and player I am today.

“Being through that much adversity, especially at a young age, it taught me a lot. It taught me patience. It taught me love for the game, how much I love the game.”

Penix’s medical reports out of the combine will loom large, as NFL teams assess his durability. Penix, who will turn 24 in May, is also an older prospect, so he will finish his rookie contract at 27.

The Patriots, if they choose to keep the No. 3 overall pick, will have an opportunity to draft one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. They also could opt to address the wide receiver position by taking Marvin Harrison Jr. and finding a quarterback later. Penix, Nix, and J.J. McCarthy round out the next rank of QB prospects.

The Patriots met with all seven of the quarterbacks participating at the Senior Bowl, though Penix and Nix were the most high-profile of the bunch. Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Tennessee’s Joe Milton, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Tulane’s Michael Pratt, and South Alabama’s Carter Bradley were the others.

In the three days of practice, Penix didn’t consistently wow but still demonstrated his strong ball placement during one-on-one drills and team periods.

As a quarterback who likes to push the ball downfield, Penix said, one of his biggest takeaways from the week was the importance of accepting his checkdowns. He said he prides himself on his decision-making, acknowledging the fine line between trying to make a big play and putting the team in a bad position.

“Sometimes those layups could turn into big plays,” he said. “You don’t want to turn the ball over in this league because it’s hard to win, it’s hard to score in this league.”

As the predraft process continues, teams interested in Penix will have to weigh a number of factors. How will his age and injury history affect his long-term outlook? Do their timelines align?

Penix’s draft position should crystallize following a review of his physical at the combine. For now, though, he projects to be a second-tier option.

Penix, for his part, is doing all that he can to show he’s ready for the next step.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.