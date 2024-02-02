National championship behind him, Mike Sainristil turns his focus to NFL predraft process

“It’s been pretty easy to close one chapter and open the next,” said Sainristil. “Shifting my focus to doing everything I can to give myself the best shot for the combine. I’m going to cherish the memories from Michigan forever, but I know that there’s more, and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Everett High School alum Mike Sainristil closed his half-decade college career on top, snagging the game-sealing interception in the Wolverines’ 34-13 triumph over Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Houston. With the championship high “worn off,” the 23-year-old cornerback boomeranged back to the Lone Star State, this time to Frisco for a two-month training camp ahead of the NFL scouting combine and April’s draft.

Sainristil is living in an apartment near Exos Sports Performance Training, his home base alongside a handful of other predraft rookies until Michigan’s mid-March Pro Day. Sainristil’s busy schedule includes morning workouts Monday, Friday, and Saturday followed by afternoon lifting sessions. Tuesdays and Thursdays start with morning positional work followed by more afternoon lifting. Film, board work, nutritional education, and interview preparation fill the remaining time.

When Sainristil’s agent, Michael Perrett of Priority Sports and Entertainment, talks to NFL teams, they rave about Sainristil’s “high functional intelligence and football IQ.”

“The thing that needs to separate him from the competition is going to be in the combine when they do the testing and measurables,” Perrett said. “When teams see you for themselves, that’s what separates you from the pack.”

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller predicts the 5-foot-10-inch, 182-pound Sainristil will go in the fourth round but noted that a strong predraft process could convince a team to jump earlier.

“Questions about his size unfortunately aren’t going away despite his strong play and position-specific traits,” Miller said. “Slot cornerbacks remain incredibly valuable in the NFL but are rarely drafted early.”

Born in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Sainristil and his family moved to Massachusetts not long after his birth. He blossomed into a gridiron star at Everett and recently earned All-Time Globe All-Scholastic honors. Recruited to Michigan as a wide receiver, Sainristil played three seasons on offense before transitioning to nickel cornerback last fall.

He turned in a standout season and returned to Michigan this year in the extra season granted to all NCAA athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic; he was one of Michigan’s Massachusetts nine.

The first-team ESPN All-American picked off six passes and saved his best collegiate performance for last, racking up eight tackles and the game-clinching interception late in the national championship game to cap an undefeated season.

“I definitely believe that what I came back for helped me play myself into a good position,” Sainristil said. “I did everything I said I wanted to do, so I believe I just have to carry that momentum and find different ways to get better daily.”

In addition to Sainristil, another Michigan captain with Massachusetts ties, Zak Zinter, should hear his name called at the NFL Draft. A Buckingham Browne & Nichols alum who moved from Florida to North Andover in middle school, Zinter emerged as a potential first-round pick, but sustained a season-ending leg injury in a Nov. 25 victory over rival Ohio State. Despite the injury, Miller pegs Zinter as a third-round pick.

“Teams will get a picture of his rehab recovery time at the combine which will ultimately determine his draft stock,” said Miller, cautioning that a positive medical report coincides with the third-round grade and a negative medical report may drop him to a late-round pick.

Sainristil, who grew up a Patriots fan, would welcome a homecoming, or a reunion with Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan coach now leading the Los Angeles Chargers.

“To play for the Patriots would be awesome,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to play for their hometown team?

“If [Harbaugh] decides that he wants me back on his team, then it would be great to play for him again. But at the end of the day, whatever coach decides to give me an opportunity, I’m just looking to make the most of it.”

During a stint as San Francisco 49ers head coach, Harbaugh drafted several players represented by Perrett.

“We’re close with the Michigan program and have relationships there, and I can’t wait to see Jim and talk to him about [Sainristil],” Perrett said.

Sainristil and his girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, a Lowell native and former Lawrence Academy soccer player, expect a daughter in June, likely around his first NFL training camp. Before then, he has a few months of training and a to-be-determined franchise to acclimate to.

“The journey is just beginning,” Sainristil said.