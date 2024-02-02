They were world champion ninja warriors in elementary school. Now they plan to master wrestling at Wellesley High.

The brothers from Wellesley are known for their athletic feats. Now, the world champion ninja warriors are bringing their skills to the wrestling mat as part of an emerging young core for the Raiders, who are 15-7 this season.

“The ability to do 200 pushups in a sitting or 60 pull-ups without stopping, things most human beings can’t do, these two characters make it look really easy,” said coach Chris Sywetz. “They both have extreme core strength, and are, pound-for-pound, two of the strongest guys I’ve run into ever in my life.”

They each won a World Ninja League title, Daniel in the 6-8-year old division in 2018 and Paul in the pre-teen division a year later. Daniel also became an Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association champion in the 13U division in 2022.

“It’s only you on the course. It’s just you and nobody around,” said Paul, now a junior captain. “When you have the cameras around, a million-plus people are watching you, it’s a horrifying thought when you’re 12, but it’s something you get used to and you grow to love it, or at least I did.”

The brothers quickly found wrestling is a different beast, where “technique is king” and they could not rely on athleticism alone. Daniel went 2-2 in his first tournament, the Wayland Holiday on Dec. 16, a result that told the freshman his approach needed to change.

“When you’re on a course you don’t have to worry about what someone else might do, there’s nothing defensive,” Daniel said. “In wrestling, you have to be worried about your defense, any attacks that might come. That’s one reason I wrestled robotically, I was almost afraid to make a move.”

As the brothers learn the nuances of the sport, they are figuring out ways to use their ninja warrior skills. In their first varsity season, Paul (144 pounds) is 25-5, and Daniel (132) has compiled a 21-6 record.

Their grip strength can help them lock a cradle. Their spatial awareness can help them roll out of a tough position. Their hip agility can make them dangerous in a neutral position.

“The strength translates, the cardio translates, but the shiftiness with your hips, your hips are very important in Ninja,” Paul said. “Your hips are also important in wrestling when you’re sprawling or forcing a scramble, which is something I like to do. I think Ninja has really given me a foundation to do that.”

A month after that first Wayland tournament, Daniel faced the wrestler who took him out in the consolation round, Greater Lowell’s Navi Vongphoumy, in a dual meet. He earned a 12-2 major decision.

“As soon as I wrestled [Daniel] in his first or second practice,” said freshman Dominic Staunton, “I could tell he had raw talent. He’s very quick and explosive and strong. Everything you’d want from an athlete, especially a wrestler. In every category he had very high levels.”

Staunton (24-5), a 113-pounder who qualified for states as an eighth grader, leads a group of underclassmen, including Daniel Woods, who make up half of the starting lineup. He credits training with classmate Isaiah DelVecchio (138) and eighth grader Will Nixon (126) for his success.

“It’s really kind of amazing,” Staunton said of Wellesley’s youth. “The team is going to keep getting better every year. Even with our senior captains graduating, we have the underclassmen who will continue getting better.”

Jonah Ginsberg was there two years ago when just five wrestlers came out for the team. Now a senior captain with a 28-2 record (76-18 career), he is committed to continue wrestling at NYU.

“Sophomore year we were practicing in the cafe, everyone kind of looked down on us, like we were dirty, like we weren’t a real sport,” said the 175-pounder. “They’d always make fun of us. I didn’t let it get to me. Now we have a whole team here and they come out here to watch us.”

With captains Darren Jimenez (190) and heavyweight junior Ollie Knight (27-3, 69-15 career), who sealed the team’s senior night win, the team’s growth over three years has been exponential.

“It’s the best feeling to see how far this team’s come,” Ginsberg said. “This program will always have a place in my heart.”

Near falls

• Ryan Archambault did not realize he was the interim head coach of the Triton wrestling team until coach Shawn McElligott congratulated him on his 100th victory. A month after taking over duties, he was named Cape Ann League Coach of the Year.

“[McElligott is] meticulous,” said the 10 year assistant, who also won the award in 2015 at Georgetown. “I don’t know how he knew I had 98 wins. It’s not why I’m here. The fact that he even knew, that’s why this program is as successful as it is.”

Archambault thought it was a joke when he was told he won the award, but McElligott, who had been away since his wife gave birth at the beginning of January, listed him as the team’s coach.

“The kids didn’t miss a beat,” Archambault said. “What we’re doing and what their expectations were, they stepped up and performed.”

• With a 52-21 victory over Lexington, Arlington (12-6) won its ninth dual in a row and completed its sixth consecutive sweep of the Middlesex League Liberty Division. Due to construction at the school, all Spy Ponder duals were away.

Dual meet tournament Saturday

Last year, North Andover hosted the Division 2 state duals, a tournament where the results count toward team records, but the team champion for the non-MIAA event is unofficial.

This year, after several of the teams that competed last season moved to different divisions, they decided to rebrand as the North Andover Dual Meet Invitational.

“We’re the smallest Division 1 school in the state,” said North Andover coach Larry Coughlin. “I reached out to the coaches and said I’d prefer to keep the teams we’ve had and have a good dual meet tournament.”

When the MIAA changed to an individual tournament style for postseason in 2013, then-North Andover coach Carl Cincotta began hosting state duals to keep that tradition going and to have something in place in case the MIAA decided to change the postseason format again.

“We always loved dual meets,” Coughlin said. “If you have a good dual meet team, it matters.”

Dual meet tournament lineups

Division 1 State at St. John’s Prep, Danvers

Franklin, St. John’s Prep.

North Andover Dual Meet Invitational

Beverly, Central Catholic, Concord-Carlisle, Milford, Minnechaug, North Andover, North Attleborough, Salem, Tyngsborough/Dracut, West Springfield.

Division 3 State at Wakefield High

Wakefield, Ashland, Tewksbury, Foxborough, Gloucester, Franklin County Tech, Dedham, Norton, Scituate.

Hillie Duals at Haverhill High

Andover, Arlington, Excel Academy, Greater Lawrence, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lincoln-Sudbury, Merrimack (NH), Newton South, Salem (NH), Saugus, Weymouth

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.