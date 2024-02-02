Paul Rhoads will be interim head coach for Boston College football, but search continues

Rhoads, who joined the staff in 2023 as outside linebackers coach, has 32 years of collegiate football coaching experience. He was the head coach at Iowa State from 2009-15 and also has served as an assistant at Arkansas, UCLA, Ohio State, and more.

Previous coach Jeff Hafley accepted a job as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator, which leaves the BC athletic department in scramble mode as spring football approaches.

Paul Rhoads will serve as the interim head coach for the Boston College football team as a national search for a permanent head coach continues.

Rhoads, who turned 57 Friday, will spearhead the day-to-day operation as director of athletics Blake James ramps up the hiring process. He’ll serve as a stabilizer during the transitional period, in large part because of his ties to Hafley and the program.

At 21, Hafley saw Rhoads speak at a clinic and “wanted to be him” when he grew up. He attended more clinics, which prompted Rhoads to ask if he was stalking him, and started working at his camp.

Rhoads eventually hired Hafley, and they stayed in touch over the years. When an opportunity presented itself, Hafley was thrilled to bring Rhoads aboard. Hafley said they lived on the same street last year, and he spoke multiple times about Rhoads’s value and experience.

“This one really fires me up,” Hafley said in March after hiring Rhoads. “This is one of my biggest mentors. This is a guy I look up to in the game as much as anybody I’ve ever been around. He brings out the best in me.”

Rhoads, who lost a mentor in Larry Coyer last year, said he felt like the time was right to join BC’s staff when he did.

“I’ve always admired the toughness of this program and the blue-collar work ethic of this program,” Rhoads said in August at Media Day. “I think it still exists, and we’re trying to bring it back to a more robust level and make the program more exciting for the city and for the students.”

Thrsday night, quarterback Thomas Castellanos posted on Instagram, with the caption: “we staying.”

Time will tell how much turnover on the roster the coaching change yields. Naming Rhoads or someone else on the staff — such as offensive line coach Matt Applebaum or offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko — permanent head coach could help from that perspective.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.