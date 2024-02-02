PWHL Boston’s top players compete at NHL All-Star Weekend

Four PWHL Boston players were selected – Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, Alina Müller, and captain Hilary Knight – and they all played onTeam King in a 20-minute game vs. Team Kloss.

The annual NHL All-Star weekend kicked off Thursday night at Scotiabank Area in Toronto, and this year’s festivities included a new event. Twenty-four of the best players from the PWHL took to the ice on opening night for a 3-on-3 showcase game.

For the first time, players from the NHL and the PWHL skated under one roof.

Team King, named after tennis champion and PWHL executive board member Billie Jean King, earned a 5-3 win. Team Kloss was named for Iliana Kloss, a PWHL advisory board member and advocate of equality for women in sports.

The All-Star break is a chance for members of the PWHL to celebrate a successful start to the season.

“It’s good to sort of press the pause button and take a step back and really appreciate everything that we’ve accomplished as a group,” Knight said.

The showcase was also a chance for the league to garner more international attention. While women’s hockey has been given a spotlight at NHL All-Star weekends since 2019, the small pool of elite players were only identified by the national teams they played for.

Alina Müller (left) of PWHL Boston and Marie-Philip Poulin of PWHL Montreal celebrate Thursday during the PWHL All-Star Game. Cole Burston/Getty

This time, players wore new lavender and white PWHL threads and stood side-by-side with former rivals, current teammates, and old college friends.

It’s also the first time both leagues can boast bringing together top players from around the world. Boston’s Müller, who is from Switzerland, was the only non-North American player to be selected for the All-Star showcase. Müller, is tied with New York’s Alex Carpenter as the league’s leading scorer.

“I try to represent Europe and Switzerland to the best of my ability,” Müller said. “And I’m super excited to see what five to 10 years from now can bring and how much better women’s hockey gets all over the world.”

The PWHL was founded six months ago. In August 2023, the league was announced, and by September held its inaugural draft. And when January rolled around, the first puck dropped.

Now, as the second month of the regular season gets underway, the momentum of women’s hockey is continuing to accelerate.

When the puck drops on Feb. 16 at the “Battle on Bay Street” between Toronto and Montreal, the female hockey game attendance record will be shattered. All 18,800 tickets to the game at Scotiabank arena sold out in one day.

Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley was part of the first PWHL attendance record at the Wild’s Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. During the home opener against Montreal on Jan. 6, 13,316 fans supported the new team.

“It just shows what we’ve been saying all along is that there’s a market for this,” Hensley said. “And if we can build a sustainable league, people want to come. People want to see it. I think that’s just the start.”

Following the All-Star break, PWHL Boston faces off against Montreal on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.



