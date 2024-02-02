PWHL Boston’s Hilary Knight awarded first IIHF Female Player of the Year Award

The four-time Olympic medalist was presented with the inaugural International Ice Hockey Federation Female Player of the Year Award Friday. Knight was announced as the recipient of the award in June, alongside Connor Bedard, the young Chicago Blackhawks star.

Before she was with the Professional Women’s Hockey League, Boston team captain Hilary Knight had already cemented herself as a U.S. hockey legend.

Joined by friends and family at the Hockey Hall of Fame, Knight and Bedard were honored in a small ceremony for their impacts on and off the ice. Knight, who led Team USA to gold in the 2022 Olympics, is one of the most influential female hockey players in the world.

Advertisement

In 2023, Knight led the women’s national team to an IIHF Women’s World Championship. She scored the game-winning goal, securing her ninth IIHF gold medal (out of her 10 career appearances in the competition, respectively).

This season, Knight’s PWHL Boston squad is 4-2-0 and ranks third behind Montreal and Minnesota. Knight has had one goal and one assist in the 2024 season and is coming off of an NHL All-Star weekend showcase in Toronto.

Following the All-Star break, PWHL Boston faces off against Montreal on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.