Patriots assistants Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri will interview with University of Washington

According to a report from ESPN, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri are set to interview for defensive jobs on Jedd Fisch’s staff at the University of Washington.

Another day, another update on the Patriots coaching staff.

Belichick called plays for the New England defense the last four seasons with Jerod Mayo. Sunseri, meanwhile, has coached on both sides of the ball.

Fisch, who was on the New England staff in 2020 as quarterbacks coach, recently took the job in Washington.

