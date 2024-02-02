Patriots assistants Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri will interview with University of Washington

fb-pixelPatriots assistants Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri will interview with University of Washington Skip to main content
By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated February 2, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Steve Belichick has been a defensive play-caller for the Patriots for the last four seasons.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Another day, another update on the Patriots coaching staff.

According to a report from ESPN, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri are set to interview for defensive jobs on Jedd Fisch’s staff at the University of Washington.

Belichick called plays for the New England defense the last four seasons with Jerod Mayo. Sunseri, meanwhile, has coached on both sides of the ball.

Fisch, who was on the New England staff in 2020 as quarterbacks coach, recently took the job in Washington.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

