Theo Epstein to join Fenway Sports Group as senior advisor

Epstein will become a part owner of FSG, the team’s owner, and become a senior advisor to the organization, working on initiatives across its portfolio. That includes the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, TGL’s Boston Common Golf and FSG’s lead role as new investor in the PGA Tour.

Theo Epstein, the Brookline native whose tenure as Red Sox’ general manager led to the first two of the Red Sox’ last four World Series championships, is returning to the fold, Fenway Sports Group announced Friday.

“There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era,” FSG principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe) said in a statement. “Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of senior advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion. With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises.”

Epstein had been consulting for MLB since 2021, but will leave that role.

“This is truly a unique opportunity for me – a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level,” Epstein said in a statement.

