Theo Epstein’s return doesn’t instantly make the Red Sox contenders again, but it can only help

Epstein will not be sweating roster moves at 11:30 p.m. after a tough loss or flying across the country to make franchise-altering deals. He has lived that life and has nothing left to prove after breaking two curses and collecting three World Series rings.

If only it were that easy.

Epstein is not the boy wonder general manager from Brookline anymore. He’s a 50-year-old private equity investor with a home in Greenwich, Conn.

A 628-word press release from Fenway Sports Group was careful to point out that Epstein’s role as a senior adviser will encompass the Red Sox along with all the other teams and enterprises under its ever-expanding umbrella.

Epstein is stepping down from his consulting role with Major League Baseball but staying with Arctos Partners, a New York-based investment firm with a stake in FSG.

The next step for Epstein was ownership, and now he has a piece of the Red Sox along with Liverpool FC, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, the PGA Tour, NESN, and all the rest of FSG’s properties.

For Red Sox fans, nothing has really changed. It has been a disappointing winter of inaction, and expectations for the team are as low as they have been in years, with spring training set to start on Feb. 14.

But the horizon is brighter. As a baseball executive, Epstein was relentless in his pursuit of championships with the Red Sox and Cubs. He made smart, bold moves, hired the right people, and changed the direction of two cornerstone franchises.

Epstein was competitive, taking losses hard and celebrating big wins deep into the night. Trophies matter to him.

Having him back in the room when big decisions are made, even if it’s via video most of the time, can only help. When Epstein works with baseball teams, good things happen.

Epstein left Boston for the Chicago Cubs in 2011 after a historic collapse left the Red Sox out of the playoffs with a painful loss in Game 162. He needed a change and to escape the shadow of team president Larry Lucchino.

There were some raw moments and rough edges that season, but nothing that could not be overcome in time. In recent years, there was a feeling around Fenway Park that Epstein could find his way back to the Red Sox in some high-level capacity.

Now that time has come.

The immediate benefit is that Epstein will serve as a resource to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who was hired in October.

Their working relationship goes back to 2020, when Epstein was running the Cubs and hired Breslow as a special assistant and director of pitching. Their friendship goes back even longer.

Epstein and former Red Sox baseball bosses Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski all had senior advisers on their staff, but the team never filled that position during Chaim Bloom’s four seasons, and it was to his detriment.

No back channels are needed now. Breslow can bounce roster ideas off Epstein and get his advice on personnel moves within the front office. Epstein understands where the trap doors are at Fenway Park and how to avoid them.

Epstein’s success with the Red Sox and Cubs will lead to a Hall of Fame plaque someday. He added to his legacy by joining the commissioner’s office and helping to draft the pace-of-game rules that improved the sport so dramatically last season.

With perhaps only a few exceptions, every major league team would have welcomed Epstein as a minority owner and adviser. Red Sox officials will surely scoff at this, but they caught a break.

The question now is where this all leads. Epstein was a high school classmate of Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy, and it’s not hard to imagine them running the team at some point if not leading a reconfigured ownership group.

Don’t cue those duck boats quite yet, but Friday brought that day much closer than it was Thursday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.