Worth the wait: After a five-day break, Waltham boys’ basketball waxes Lincoln-Sudbury

Stewing on the team’s first loss of the season since the second overtime buzzer rang Sunday afternoon, the No. 13 Hawks built an early double-digit lead against visiting Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday, lost it, then rode a second half 3-point barrage to a 59-43 victory in a Dual County League divisional crossover.

WALTHAM — The near weeklong stretch between the Waltham boys’ basketball team’s last game and Friday night felt like an eternity.

Stephan Barnes set the tone with some early buckets for Waltham en route to a game-high 20 points.

“It was just a great way for the team to bounce back after a tough loss,” Waltham senior guard Stephan Barnes said. “We were just trying to get back on track to get ready for the end of the regular season and playoffs.”

Advertisement

Waltham (12-1) was led by Barnes (20 points) and fellow seniors Shea Wilder (17 points), and Jake Bardsley (14 points). Junior Nolan Martindale paced the visiting Warriors (10-4) with 18 points.

Waltham’s Shea Wilder (left) had 17 points. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Waltham suffered its first defeat in a 68-66 double-overtime classic against No. 10 Cambridge on Sunday. The Hawks hoped to get back on track Tuesday, but the Newton teacher strike caused the cancelation of a game against Newton South. Instead, Waltham locked in for four consecutive days of practice, with a focus on defense.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Everyone’s playing connected right now,” Wilder said. “I like how we’re playing.”

That work came to fruition early, as the Hawks jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead. Barnes scored the game’s first bucket on an upfake and step through on Waltham’s opening possession, the first of his four early layups on creative finishes.

Waltham’s Jake Bardsley (left) and Lincoln-Sudbury’s Nolan Martindale chase a loose ball during the second half. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“I just try to let the game come to me,” Barnes said. “If they’re going to try and take me away, obviously it’s going to open up opportunities for the rest of the team.”

And that’s exactly what happened. L-S switched to a 2-3 zone from man-to-man defense in the second quarter, limiting Barnes’s driving ability. The Warriors cut the deficit to 3 at halftime before taking a 1-point lead early in the third quarter on a Martindale steal.

Advertisement

But Wilder guided a 3-point barrage, nailing three triples in a third-quarter stretch that put Waltham ahead for good. The Hawks hit 6 of 10 from distance in the second half.

“We had prepped for primarily man-to-man because that’s what they usually play,” said Waltham coach Michael Wilder, a 997 graduate and Shea’s father. “It stunted us a little, but we made some adjustments and our shooters started making some 3-pointers to loosen it up Steph late.”

Lincoln-Sudbury’s Sean Landry (right) blocks a shot from Waltham’s Stephan Barnes. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe



