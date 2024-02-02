Megan Doyle’s 20 first-half points give Weymouth fans plenty to celebrate while taking down No. 16 Needham

Doyle, a Yale lacrosse commit, gave them plenty to cheer for Friday night, erupting for 28 points in a 54-49 triumph over Needham.

Some leaped into her arms, others patted her on the back, then Doyle posed for a photo with her young fan club.

WEYMOUTH — Moments removed from spearheading a signature win on her home floor, Weymouth senior Megan Doyle looked up to see a flock of exuberant youth players sprinting her direction.

“She’s a dream,” Weymouth coach Doug Kirby said. “I wish I had 10 of her. She’s just a fantastic basketball player. She’s smart, and she’s just the ultimate teammate. She’s awesome.”

Advertisement

Needham's Eva Andrews snags a first-half rebound. Debee Tlumacki

The Wildcats (11-4) avenged a 1-point loss to the Rockets from mid-December and officially qualified for the tournament. Fellow senior Callie Flynn added 14 points, junior Macie Lippincott chipped in 6, and energetic sophomore Maggi Cullivan orchestrated the action well.

Junior Noa Brown paced the No. 16 Rockets (9-4) with 12 points, sophomore Annie Camozzi added 10, and sophomore Dani Deroian provided steady hustle.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They played hard, and they played for each other,” Needham coach Hannah Carroll said.

Needham's Callie McCarthy (right) is defended by Weymouth's Maggi Cullivan. Debee Tlumacki

The Wildcats entered eighth in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings and the Rockets are 12th, so this one had all the makings of a back-and-forth battle. Both teams are chasing Walpole in the Bay State Conference’s Herget Division, but each showed it’s fully capable of making a deep postseason run.

By consistently making the extra pass to generate high-percentage looks, Needham built a 13-4 lead, boosted by two 3-pointers from Brown. Weymouth responded with a 10-1 flurry to tie it at 14 after one quarter, highlighted by a contested Doyle 3-pointer with four seconds left.

Megan Doyle had quite the fan club on hand at Weymouth High. Debee Tlumacki

The 6-foot-2-inch Doyle continued to wreak havoc in the second quarter, doing damage from both the paint and perimeter en route to 20 first-half points. She and the 6-4 Flynn used their size to push Weymouth to a 34-28 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

Needham didn’t panic, knowing it faced the same deficit in the first meeting and rallied to win. Hannah Levine splashed a big-time 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, slicing the deficit to 42-35.

The Rockets hung around and trimmed it to 51-47 with 1:38 remaining, then Doyle gracefully navigated a double team and found Flynn under the basket. They worked in tandem all night, especially when it mattered most.

“You see her out of the corner of your eye,” Doyle said. “She’s wide open, and you know that it takes one second for her defender to see me, take that one step, and that’s when you dish it. She can finish against anything.”

Weymouth's Megan Doyle (left) and Needham's Eva Andrews fight over a rebound. Debee Tlumacki

Weymouth coach Doug Kirby instructs his players during a timeout. Debee Tlumacki





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.