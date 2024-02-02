EMass wrestling: Pinning down a final tournament title, Fenwick’s Luke Connolly headlines Athletes of the Week

Luke Connolly, Northeast/Bishop Fenwick — In his last tournament , the 157-pound senior made the most of his opportunity, pinning all four opponents in the first period and winning Outstanding Wrestler at Vo-Tech states.

Zach Arria, Wakefield — With his 100th victory, the senior 175-pounder helped the Warriors win their annual “Brawl in the Hall” match against Melrose, 45-27, keeping Wakefield perfect in duals against Massachusetts teams.

Anjue Liang, Latin Academy — The senior won her match in a Boston co-op dual meet against Lowell. Two days later, she took the title in the 129-135-pound weight class at the Phillips Andover tournament, earning pins in all four bouts combined.

Advertisement

Bradan McNeil, Beverly — Securing the most pins in the least amount of time at the CAL/NEC Tournament, the junior 175-pounder made an impact on the team score as the Panthers finished 13 points ahead of Gloucester for the team title.

Jake Metcalf, Shawsheen — From allowing near-fall points to earning a pin 14 seconds later in his finals match, the senior converted a close match into a second-period victory. His title at 175 pounds helped Shawsheen to a Vo-Tech state championship.

Dani Nugent, Phillips Andover — The junior emerged victorious in a tight battle for the 136-146-pound crown at her home tournament, helping Phillips Andover to a three-peat.

Joe Tavares, Methuen — Eking out a 5-4 decision at 126 pounds, the junior made the difference as the Rangers won a key Merrimack Valley matchup, 37-33, over Chelmsford.

Ashmith Yeruva, Sharon — The senior 106-pounder spent less than five minutes on the mat while winning a Hockomock League title, pinning three opponents and collecting his 100th victory at the tournament.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.