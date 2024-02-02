Norway expects landslides, avalanches and heavy rain after the worst storm in over 30 years

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway Friday as bad weather continued to hammer the Scandinavian country. In the northern part of the country, officials said roads might be closed at short notice.

Flights to and from the airport in Tromsoe, a city in the Arctic, resumed Friday after some 200 passengers had to sleep there because of Norway’s most powerful storm since 1992.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said strong winds were still blowing over northern Norway and warned that rain was expected in the southern part of the country with up to 100 milimeters (4 inches) within 24 hours.