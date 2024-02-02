Toddler gets stuck after climbing into a claw machine looking for a toy in Australian shopping mall

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian police came to the aid of a 3-year-old boy after he became trapped inside a claw machine at a suburban shopping mall.

Video of the unusual rescue Saturday was shared on social media by Queensland Police on Thursday. It showed the toddler sitting inside the glass-walled box filled with plush toys, blissfully unaware of his predicament.

The boy’s father, Timothy Hopper, said his son had disappeared into the claw machine’s prize dispenser and inside it in a "split second."