Fire Extinguished at Russia’s Lukoil Plant After Drone Downed

The oil-product spill blaze was “completely” extinguished at 7:55 a.m. local time, according to the regional emergencies ministry. There were no casualties, it said in a website statement.

“Last night, air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled a UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region,” Andrey Bocharov, the region’s governor, said in a statement on Telegram. “As a result of the consequences of the downed UAV, a fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery.”

Bloomberg — A fire at Lukoil PJSC’s refinery in Volgograd blamed on a downed drone was extinguished early Saturday in the latest attack by Ukraine on a Russian energy facility.

In recent weeks, several Russian oil-processing and storage facilities have been targeted or damaged in what appeared to be Ukrainian drone attacks. As the war between the two countries is soon to enter a third year, Ukraine is focusing on targets that provide revenue to the Russian state and supply fuel to the Russian army.

Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery, one of the nation’s largest, processed almost 289,000 barrels a day of crude oil in the first 24 days of January, or more than 5% of Russia’s total crude-processing volume, according to a person familiar with industry data.

The plant, hundreds of miles east of the Ukrainian border, supplies fuel both to domestic and foreign markets. The potential damage caused by the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seven drones across the Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov regions overnight, the nation’s defense ministry said on Telegram.

At the same time, residents of Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were cut off from electricity supplies overnight after the latest Russian drone strike, the power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram. It was the third consecutive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, the company said.

