SpaceX Delays Return of All-European Commercial Crew From ISS

Bloomberg — SpaceX said it is delaying the return of a crewed mission jointly managed with Axiom Space Inc. from the International Space Station because of unfavorable weather conditions.

The Axiom-3 Mission crew — which includes Turkey’s first astronaut — will undock from the ISS on Feb. 5 at the earliest, SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X.

The delay is “due to unfavorable recovery conditions off the coast of Florida,” SpaceX said. “Teams will continue to monitor weather ahead of the next undocking opportunity.”