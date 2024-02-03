Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A flock of 150 red-winged blackbirds in Pittsfield, where a Northern pintail, nine green-winged teals, and a Gadwall were tallied on Lake Pontoosuc. A dickcissel continued to be seen on Jug End Road in South Egremont, and a hermit thrush was found at the Mountain Meadow Preserve in Williamstown.

Last week’s most interesting reports included a continuing Say’s phoebe in Hampshire County, an eared grebe and a tufted duck in Nantucket, a continuing Western grebe in Winthrop, a “Kamchatka” common gull in Lynn, and a Townsend’s warbler in Cambridge.

Bristol County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at the Wading River Reservoir in Mansfield and another one at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, an osprey observed from the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset, a Eurasian wigeon and six black vultures at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, a yellow-breasted chat at Ocean View Farm in Dartmouth, two snow geese on Smith Neck Road in South Dartmouth, a cackling goose on the river near the Berkley Bridge, and a black-headed gull near Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A Western kingbird and a lark sparrow at the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham, a greater white-fronted goose at the Headwaters Preserve on Muddy Creek in Chatham, a Pacific loon, a sooty shearwater, and three tree swallows at Race Point in Provincetown, a continuing thick-billed murre at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, a clay-colored sparrow at the Eastham stump dump, a glaucous gull at Great Island in Wellfleet, a yellow-breasted chat in the marsh at the Orleans rotary, and a short-eared owl at North Beach in Orleans.

Essex County: A Kamchatka gull in the vicinity of Lynn Harbor and King’s Beach where it consorts with ring-billed gulls. Other highlights were 25 Eastern meadowlarks in the fields near Argilla Road in Ipswich, a thick-billed murre off the Jodrey Fish Pier in Gloucester, two common murres at Andrew’s Point in Rockport, nine marsh wrens in the marshes along Pine Island Road in Newbury, and a clapper rail and a seaside sparrow in the marsh along the Newburyport Harbor front.

Franklin County: A long-tailed duck and two buffleheads that visited the Turner’s Falls Power Canal in Montague, an Iceland gull at Barton’s Cove in Gill, six white-crowned sparrows on Hadley Road in Sunderland, and six red crossbills at the Montague Sandplains Wildlife Management Area in Montague.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a snow goose and a canvasback at Town Cove in West Tisbury, a redhead at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark, an orange-crowned warbler at Brush Pond in Oak Bluffs, three tree swallows in Vineyard Haven, and two common murres from the Aquinnah Overlook.

Middlesex County: A Townsend’s warbler on the Alewife Linear Park Bike Path in Cambridge, two Sandhill cranes in the fields on School Street in Acton, 15 rusty blackbirds at the Jerico Town Forest in Weston, 19 Northern pintails at Idylwilde Farms in Acton, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Broadmoor Sanctuary in Natick, an Iceland gull at the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett, nine rusty blackbirds at Dunback Meadow in Lexington, and two continuing orange-crowned warblers at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: A tufted duck and an eared grebe on Hummock Pond, a short-eared owl in the vicinity of Bartlett’s Farm, a great egret near the UMass Field Station, and two snow geese at Moors End Farm.

Norfolk County: Iceland gulls at Lake Massapoag in Sharon and Little Harbor Cohasset, three lesser black-backed gulls visited the vicinity of the Medway Commons Shopping Center in Medway, four American pipits and three Eastern meadowlarks were found at the Norfolk Airport, and two more meadowlarks were spotted at the Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth, and two rusty blackbirds showed up at the Pequitside Farm in Canton.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose on the cranberry bogs on Laurel Street in Halifax, a black-crowned night-heron at Jenny’s Pond in Plymouth, a flock of 350 common grackles near Triphammer Pond in Hingham, a vesper sparrow at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, and a snow goose at the Old Rochester Junior High School in Mattapoisett.

Suffolk County: A Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a lark sparrow at Forest Hills Cemetery, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, three semipalmated plovers at the Belle Isle Reservation, and a winter wren at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Iceland gulls visiting the Pine Tree Power Lookout in Westminster and Quaboag Pond in Brookfield, six rusty blackbirds at the Richardson Wildlife Management Area in West Brookfield, a Lapland longspur at the Fitchburg Airport, and four Northern pintails at Broad Meadow Brook Sanctuary in Worcester.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.

