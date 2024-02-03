In pictures: Cardinal O’Malley ordains new Auxiliary Bishop Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley ordained the Rev. Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Boston in a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Saturday.
Barbosa, 47, a Brazilian priest who has served parishes in Cambridge and Lowell, was appointed by Pope Francis in December. The archdiocese, which is divided into five pastoral regions led by an episcopal vicar or auxiliary bishop who assists with pastoral and administrative needs.
Since July, Barbosa has served as the Episcopal Vicar for the Central Region, which includes Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville and Winthrop, according to the archdiocese.
Barbosa on Saturday was met with cheers and applause as he greeted the congregation, which filled the church, during his episcopal ordination.
Born in Adamantina, Brazil, Barbosa was ordained as a priest in 2007 in the Diocese of Bauru in Sao Paulo, according to the archdiocese.
He came to Massachusetts in 2008 to attend Boston College’s School of Theology and Ministry and planned to return to Brazil, but he has said that felt a calling to remain in the Boston area, where he was ministering to a growing immigrant population.
At a press conference announcing Barbosa’s appointment in December, O’Malley said the Brazilian community is the fastest-growing demographic in Massachusetts, with the largest concentrations in Framingham, Everett, Boston, Lowell, and Marlborough. He said the pope’s naming of a Brazilian bishop to the role marked “a very significant moment in the history of our archdiocese.”
Speaking to reporters in December, Barbosa said he hopes to help the church reach young Brazilians as “a large majority of them” do not attend church. He said at the time that he’d also like to improve his Spanish to better connect with Spanish speakers in the church and community.
O’Malley said Barbosa has “a shepherd’s heart and a wide range of experiences” that have prepared him to take on more responsibility in the church.
“His theological background, extensive parish experience, and ministry with the ethnic community clearly appealed to the Holy Father [Pope Francis] in making this appointment,” O’Malley said in December.
Barbosa has previously served in Cambridge at the St. Anthony of Padua and St. Francis of Assisi parishes, and in Lowell at Holy Family, Immaculate Conception, and St. Anthony of Padua parishes, according to the archdiocese.
Barbosa is a trained psychologist with degrees in psychology and philosophy and has taught theology at Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton. He also worked part-time at Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, according to the church.
