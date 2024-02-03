Person dies after fire breaks out at home in Littleton, N.H.

The person was not immediately identified. An autopsy was scheduled for later Saturday.

Police and firefighters in Littleton responded to 12 Hilltop Manor Extension at 9:39 a.m. for a report of smoke, the office said in a statement.

A person died in a fire at a home in northern New Hampshire on Saturday morning, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

According to real estate listings, the address is for a mobile home.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene, and when they entered the home, they found a person dead inside, according to the statement.

The fire self-extinguished before the fire department arrived, the statement said.

Littleton is a town in Grafton County in the White Mountains.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey reminds people that everyone should have working smoke alarms in their home.

“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately exit their home and call 9-1-1,” Toomey said in the statement. “Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan. Anyone with questions about home fire safety should contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov, the statement said.

