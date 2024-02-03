One person dead in shooting on I-95 in Foxborough, State Police say

A male victim was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 Saturday night involving at least two vehicles, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting on I-95 southbound at about 10:05 p.m. and found a stopped vehicle with the victim inside, State Police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests at least two vehicles were southbound and shots were fired. One vehicle came to a stop,” State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an email.