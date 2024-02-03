One person dead in shooting on I-95 in Foxborough, State Police say

A male victim was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 Saturday night involving at least two vehicles, Massachusetts State Police said.
Troopers responded to a report of a shooting on I-95 southbound at about 10:05 p.m. and found a stopped vehicle with the victim inside, State Police said.
“Preliminary investigation suggests at least two vehicles were southbound and shots were fired. One vehicle came to a stop,” State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an email.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Procopio said.
The shooting is under investigation by State Police with the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Procopio said the investigation is “in a very early stage.”
Advertisement
No further information was immediately released.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.