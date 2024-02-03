Students at MassArt evacuated from dorm after sprinkler system breaks

Students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design were evacuated from dormitory after a sprinkler system stopped working Friday night, the school said.
Students living in MassArt’s Tree House Residence Hall were relocated after it was discovered that the building’s sprinkler system wasn’t working at about 10:30 p.m., Susie Stockwell, the school’s interim executive director of marketing and communications, said in an email Saturday night.
All students that needed it were provided with temporary housing, she said.
The school hired an external contractor that is on campus working to repair the system as soon as possible, Stockwell said.
“We appreciate that the students who have been impacted are demonstrating patience and positivity, and we are working as quickly as possible to get them back into their rooms,” Stockwell said.
Advertisement
The Tree House Residence Hall houses primarily first and second year students. The suite-style dormitory was designed to be eco-friendly and is located on the Avenue of the Arts, according to MassArt’s website.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.