Students at MassArt evacuated from dorm after sprinkler system breaks

Students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design were evacuated from dormitory after a sprinkler system stopped working Friday night, the school said.

Students living in MassArt’s Tree House Residence Hall were relocated after it was discovered that the building’s sprinkler system wasn’t working at about 10:30 p.m., Susie Stockwell, the school’s interim executive director of marketing and communications, said in an email Saturday night.

All students that needed it were provided with temporary housing, she said.