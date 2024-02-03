The Newton strike is over. Was it worth it?

But to parent Jason Cohen, watching a livestream on his iPad from his home in Newton Highlands, there was nothing to celebrate . The two-week-long saga — which, in many ways, felt like a painful flashback to COVID-19 school closures — had drastically altered his family’s ties to their public school.

“I’m going to Disney World!” one joked, as rain drizzled upon the crowd.

NEWTON — About 100 exhausted teachers sprang back to life outside the Newton Education Center Friday night, whooping at the news their union had finally agreed to a new contract with the Newton School Committee, ending the state’s longest educators strike in decades .

“The relationships with our children’s teachers, they’re sacred to us. We think of them the way people think of clergy,” he said. “That trust has been challenged.”

Whether the strike was successful depends on whom you ask. Critics say the strike left in its wake various casualties, including the loss of trust among some families, like Cohen’s, as well as 11 days of missed therapies and structure for children with disabilities, which account for nearly one-fifth of Newton’s student population, and lost learning for all of the district’s nearly 12,000 students.

Some effects could take years to manifest, from the deal’s cost to the city to the political upshot for Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, union President Mike Zilles, and School Committee Chair Chris Brezski, all of whom have faced criticism for their handling of negotiations.

But the union’s work stoppage also scored pay raises and parental leave, major wins for those in its ranks and potentially for other public employees around the state, supporters say. Moreover, higher pay for classroom aides could be a win for everyone if they help the district hold on to those much-needed workers, as could the commitment to additional social workers at a time when students still are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being fined $625,000 by the courts for the illegal strike, which is expected to drain much of Newton Teachers Association’s accounts, plus potentially another $275,000 to the city, their actions were worth the cost, union members said.

Among the union’s victories is a more robust parental leave policy that more than doubles the number of fully paid days new mothers and fathers can spend with their babies.

Newton educators are “breaking important new ground” for parental leave, said Jessica Wender-Shubow, the former president of the Brookline teachers union, which went on its own strike in 2022.

Erin O’Brien, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, called the new parental leave policy a “breakthrough” and said it could influence other negotiations in the state.

“The most important takeaway is, if Newton can do this, we can too,” she said.

The union also won higher raises for its members, though not as much as it had initially hoped. When the strike started on Jan. 19, the union asked for a nearly 20 percent raise over four years; the School Committee offered less than half that amount but both sides ultimately agreed to 12.6 percent over four years.

“I think that it was a good settlement,” said City Councilor Victoria Danberg, adding that it will likely improve teacher morale and prevent staff from leaving for other districts.

The union’s original proposal going into the strike would have cost the district $63.6 million over three years — more than $20 million per year, on average — while the district’s would have cost just $27.3 million over three years — $9.1 million per year. The ultimate compromise, with an extra year, will cost the district about $53 million, or $13.25 million per year, a district spokesperson said.

During initial negotiations, the School Committee said the union’s demands would result in mass layoffs, but the final deal won’t force people out of their jobs, since the agreement will cost less than the union’s earlier proposals, the spokesperson said.

Still, said Glenn Koocher, director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, there’s a risk that in an economic downturn the city’s revenues wouldn’t keep up with the deal the district has now committed to in its four-year deal with the union — or that if inflation surges again, the deal won’t keep up with employees’ cost of living.

“What they’ve done is guaranteed themselves something, and they’ve all taken a chance that the cost of living will not escalate,” he said. “That is a risk that everybody takes.”

Aside from financial costs, the union also now faces the ire of disgruntled parents, especially those whose children missed critical special education services during the two-week shutdown.

Jenny Klein-Sosa, a board member of the district’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council, said the group looks forward to partnering with the school district “in figuring out the best ways to support our families as they return to school.”

Students with disabilities were at a “double-disadvantage” over the past two weeks, she said.

“With schools being closed, kids don’t have their predictable routines, they don’t have consistency in social interactions, they don’t receive the services that are mandated to be delivered to them,” Klein-Sosa said. “And all of that, for an extended period of time of uncertainty and anxiety and stress, in the home and the community — all of those things impact kids significantly.”

Teachers said throughout the strike that their efforts were on behalf of the district’s most vulnerable children, pointing to the district’s commitment to now hire more social workers and pay higher wages to instructional aides.

Jasmine Kerrissey, a sociologist and director of the UMass Amherst Labor Center, said the new pay structure for aides will reduce staff churn, ultimately benefiting students.

“This will make a more sustainable school system,” she said.

Globe correspondent Lila Hempel-Edgers contributed to this story.

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.