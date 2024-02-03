Here’s what’s in the Newton teachers deal and plan for a return to work

The contract agreement still needs to be ratified by the union, but the School Committee met Saturday morning to approve memorandums of understanding for both deals (the deal still must be officially ratified by the union and the School Committee must publicly vote on it). Here’s what they are:

In addition to an agreement on the teachers’ next contract, the two sides had to reach an accord on the transition back to school — including on how much the union will pay the district for costs associated with the strike, like police details at rallies.

The agreement, which will cost the district $53 million more than the current contract, includes a 12.6 percent cost of living increase over four years for teachers, a larger increase for classroom aides, and a dramatic expansion of paid parental leave.

All parents will get up to 60 days of parental leave, with at least 40 of them fully paid. Parents can use sick leave to be paid for the full period.

Those details were largely settled by Thursday, but the agreement to return to work remained a stumbling block. Among other issues, the district was asking the union to pay over $1 million to cover the costs of the strike. Here’s what they ended up agreeing on.

The two sides will ask Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to reduce the fines the union already owes to the state, freeing up that money to instead be paid to the district. The union owes the state $625,000 for the illegal strike, all of which would go to the district if the judge waives the fines.

Under the return to work agreement, the union will pay the district at least $275,000, whether Barry-Smith reduces the fines he has levied or not.

Both the union and the School Committee have meetings scheduled Wednesday to officially approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.