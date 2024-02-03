A sea dragon, a running tiger . . . See pictures of Revere Beach ice sculpting contest

Ice sculptors chipped and chiseled at thick blocks of ice while spectators gathered in the Waterfront Square area of the beach. They turned the blocks of ice into whimsical creations , such as a sea dragon and a running tiger.

On a sunny, cold Saturday, Revere Beach was turned into a “Winter Wonderland,” with an ice sculpting competition, a chili cook-off, and other family fun that drew hundreds to the famed seashore.

Chip Koser, of Mashpee, is covered in ice shavings as he works to carve his ice sculpture Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Crowds gathered as ice shavings flew as sculptors plied their craft for about four hours, according to a schedule posted on social media by the Revere Beach Partnership, which organized the event.

The blocks of ice weighed up to 300 pounds and were carved on site, an organizer told the Globe prior to the event.

David Barclay, of Northampton, carves the back of his running tiger ice sculpture Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The public was able to vote for their favorite icy creation as part of a people’s choice award, which was set to offer about $4,000 in cash prizes to the winners.

Kids and adults watch during an ice sculpture competition held Saturday during Winter Wonderland. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Other activities lined up for the inaugural event included a winter market, a chili cook-off, and live entertainment, organizers posted.

Hannah Katz, 12, of Melrose, got her face painted as a clown Saturday as she watched the ice sculpture competition. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

People walked along Revere Beach during the competition, which saw crowds come out to vote for their favorite. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

