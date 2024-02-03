Democrats hold South Carolina primary — or coronation

Democrats shuffled the nominating calendar to have South Carolina go first, a reward of sorts for helping send Biden to the White House four years ago after he entered the state with a flailing presidential bid. That was revived largely thanks to his popularity with Black voters, who helped him win nearly 50 percent of the vote. This year, he is relying on those voters to come out again to prove that he can win reelection.

Voters headed to the polls Saturday in South Carolina for the first official Democratic primary, where President Biden is all but ensured ao win. So the attention will be on turnout and his margin of victory, both of which may indicate his strength as a general election candidate.

The Biden campaign has not said specifically how it will measure the success of this year’s turnout efforts. But one of Biden’s most powerful allies in the state, Representative Jim Clyburn, told The New York Times that “70 percent would be a success to me.” He added, “I hope we get 150,000 people to vote.”

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to South Carolina on Friday for the third time this year, where she told a crowd at South Carolina State University that “President Biden and I are counting on you” and warned that former president Donald Trump posed a “profound threat” to “our democracy and to our freedoms.”

While Biden did not visit the state in the final days before the election — and is not expected to be there on primary day — he made clear in Columbia, S.C., last week that he seeks to energize Black voters, who have vocalized increasing frustration since he took office.

Part of Biden’s success will rely on stopping a new trend: In New Hampshire’s Republican primary last month, some left-leaning independent voters cast ballots for Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, to support her effort to defeat Trump.

South Carolina Democrats are trying to prevent similar voters from backing Haley on Saturday by highlighting her conservative record. They urged voters to participate in the Democratic primary, rather than in the Republican contest in three weeks, as South Carolina’s open primary allows.

Polls in South Carolina opened at 7 a.m. time and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.