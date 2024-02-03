A full life, an assisted death

I applaud the excellent reporting by Kevin Cullen and photographs by Jessica Rinaldi in “Dying on Lynda’s terms” (Page A1, Jan. 28). While I am happy that the Bluesteins were able to practically lift mountains to have the death Lynda wanted, her story reminds me of all the people who have died while working to get medical aid in dying in Massachusetts. It also makes me think of how people who do not have the means to relocate, as the Bluesteins did, cannot gain the autonomy to say that their end-of-life suffering is more than they want to bear.

Roger Kligler: I think of all in Mass. who lack the option of medical aid in dying

Watching my friends Lee, Larry, David, Claire, and many, many more die without the option to get a prescription so that they could die peacefully, at home, in their sleep, has been heartbreaking. The Globe has written two editorials in support of the legislation. A 2023 poll found that after hearing about the safeguards, 79 percent of Massachusetts voters surveyed support having the option, including 77 percent of people with disabilities and 76 percent of Catholics — two groups who are purported to oppose the legislation. Governor Maura Healey has voiced support for legislation with the proper safeguards, and, according to the Compassion & Choices Action Network, nowhere would these be more robust.

The Massachusetts Legislature has vetted the End of Life Options Act before it for more than 12 years. I am speaking for those who can no longer speak, and I say, “Make this a law now.”

Dr. Roger M. Kligler

Falmouth

The writer unsuccessfully sued the Commonwealth for medical aid in dying and has been a subject matter expert before the Legislature.





Until Bay State passes a law, Vermont offers an option

Thank you for the article “Dying on Lynda’s terms.” It was more than an inspiring story of a strong, loving woman and her family. It also informed me that I have the option of going to Vermont to die on my own terms if my own medical condition degrades to the point that pain becomes too much to suffer.

It is a shame that Massachusetts has not freed itself from those who do not understand how horrendous end-of-life suffering can be and from those who wish to impose their own religious prejudices on others. It is time for the Commonwealth to pass death-with-dignity legislation in order to allow me and other people who so choose the possibility of dying in our own homes on our own terms.

Michael Biales

Acton





Doctor leans in to providing palliative care, not hastening death

As a palliative care physician, I was saddened to read the Globe’s emotional account of Lynda Bluestein. Patients need not endure great suffering before dying nor leave their home to have symptoms and common end-of-life needs addressed. The field of hospice and palliative medicine cares for seriously ill patients with an express purpose of enhancing quality of life and alleviating the stress and suffering of a serious illness. Medical studies demonstrate how palliative care reduces symptoms and improves the experience of patients and families.

The most common reason that individuals with terminal illness choose to pursue their own death is related to a desire for control, as seen in Bluestein’s case, rather than to the actual experience of pain or other physical suffering.

I love my work. It is an enormous privilege to work with seriously ill patients and their families. Over the course of my career, I have fielded requests from patients to hasten death. To me, such a request is a call for compassion, not a call to kill. It is a call for me to lean in — to ask, “What is the worry or fear driving this request? How can I help?” — to ensure that symptoms are managed and fears are explored.

With palliative care, patients can worry less about the dying process and focus more on living with purpose and meaning. Instead of dedicating efforts and resources to helping patients die sooner, we should address the sources of patient suffering and expand access to palliative care services so that seriously ill individuals can live well until they die naturally and peacefully.

Dr. Mary K. Buss

Boston

The writer is a palliative care physician at Tufts Medical Center.





No one should have to go through what her kin experienced

My mother was a force, and after a diagnosis of terminal cancer in 2018, she spent several weeks with friends, children, and grandchildren, reminiscing and exchanging loving goodbyes. Then she purposely stopped eating and drinking; it took more than a week for her to die.

My brother-in-law died three years ago after a 15-year battle with prostate and metastatic bone cancer. He admired my mom’s determination in meeting death on her own terms and, in his final months, would periodically try to end his life as she had. However, despite his worsening pain, his hunger and thirst would win out. It was agonizing to see him suffer.

No one with a terminal diagnosis should have to starve themselves to death to hasten their end.

Thank you for the powerful coverage of Lynda Bluestein’s courage in her cancer battle and her push to see Connecticut added to the list of states that care enough about their residents to grant them the respect and comfort of medical aid in dying. That fight will continue.

Lea Sylvestro

Easton, Conn.





Reporter’s biased take is an affront to earnest foes of assisted suicide

The Boston Globe’s biased reporting on the issue of laws governing assisted suicide — also referred to as euthanasia, hastened death, or medical aid in dying — has to stop. Reporter Kevin Cullen, by all appearances coming from the proponent position, even became party to Lynda Bluestein’s quest, agreeing to sign as a witness attesting that she was in a clear state of mind. I applaud the Globe for its transparency about this in the editor’s note that accompanied the story, but when will the secular, progressive voices of opposition — those with equally personal and substantially concerning stories — be heard without bias?

Now, as during the case of Dr. Roger M. Kligler, whose request to die was brought before the state Supreme Judicial Court in March 2022, the Globe tries to frame this issue as the religious right vs. progressive rationalism. During that trial, 19 progressive disability rights organizations submitted an amicus brief to the court, spokespeople for whom were offered to the Globe. Concerns over the dangers and discrimination involved in assisted suicide public policy are not a left vs. right issue. This is a human issue.

The Globe should cover this issue equitably and present both sides, not just pro and a straw man. Otherwise, the result is regressive policy and federal lawsuits, as with the one filed against California’s assisted suicide law, brought by progressive disability groups and liberal civil rights lawyers.

Matt Vallière

New York

The writer is an emergency medical worker and the executive director of the Institute for Patients’ Rights and the Patients’ Rights Action Fund, which oppose euthanasia and assisted suicide laws.





Touching story. Too bad it lacked objectivity.

With his article about Lynda Bluestein, Kevin Cullen veers to the left of progressive and off the edge of reason. The front-page story was touching, but it was too clearly intended as support for assisted suicide.

Donald Novak

Canton





Gifted writing evokes empathy but leaves reader wanting more context

Kevin Cullen is a gifted writer. The Globe’s assertion in the editor’s note that it did not intend to advocate for legalizing medical aid in dying by publishing his article is belied by the empathy that Cullen engendered with his story on Lynda Bluestein’s terminal cancer and her desire to control her death.

The Globe should also do a front-page story on palliative care to provide readers with more context on this important issue.

Monsignor Paul V. Garrity

Sagamore Beach