Stop policing Black women’s comportment

When pressed by a reporter as to whether he believed Bush deserved the threats, Nehls ignored an opportunity to bail himself out. “No, what I’m saying is, is that when you’re out there talking the way she does I’m not surprised people are pretty upset because she’s pretty radical. And maybe she should tone it down a little bit.”

“She doesn’t even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?” he said. “Maybe if she wouldn’t be so loud all the time, maybe she wouldn’t be getting threats.”

After Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri defended her use of campaign funds, including hiring her now-husband, for security services, Republican Representative Troy Nehls of Texas quickly dove into his bag of racist tropes. He insulted her husband and blamed Bush’s temperament for the death threats she receives.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Imagine the gall of someone who sits on the chaotic side of the Republican aisle with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado but thinks it’s Bush who is “loud” and “should tone it down a little bit.”

Advertisement

That’s because it’s usually Black women’s comportment that is routinely policed and judged.

“The loud black woman trope is racist and tired,” Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota posted on social media after Nehls’s tirade. She said he should apologize and added, “No one in our government deserves to be threatened regardless how loud they advocate for their positions and blaming the victim of harassment and threats can’t be condoned.”

The Justice Department is investigating whether Bush improperly used campaign funds to pay for personal security. In a statement delivered Tuesday on the steps of the US Capitol, Bush spoke about “relentless threats to my physical safety and life” she has endured.

Advertisement

“As a rank-and-file member of Congress,” Bush said, “I am not entitled to personal protection by the House and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services.” Last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics dismissed a complaint against Bush after determining that threats against her warranted her security arrangement. It also concluded that her husband, Cortney Merritts, provided “bona fide” security work and had not been overpaid.

Bush, who has been in Congress since 2021, is one of the eight progressive Democratic House representatives collectively known as “The Squad.” All of them are people of color, and because they are passionate about championing social reforms and calling out racial injustice, they — especially the women — are often targeted with bigoted invective by Republicans.

As president, Donald Trump regularly sparred with The Squad, providing a guaranteed MAGA crowd pleaser. In 2019, he tweeted that its four founding members — Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Omar — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, and Tlaib are native-born American citizens. Omar, who came to this country as a child, is a naturalized American. But Trump and so many in the party he leads are more interested in ostracizing and silencing women of color than fighting with facts. In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez called Trump’s remark the “hallmark language of white supremacists,” and accused him of “leading the GOP into outright racism.”

Advertisement

Although Republicans had been well on their way to outright racism dating back to Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy” in 1968, Trump turbocharged the party’s unrepentant embrace of it. So when Nehls disparaged Bush, he knew he could say what he did without serious political repercussions.

But he didn’t just disrespect Bush — he disregarded her safety and held her responsible for her own endangerment. What he said was the equivalent of telling a woman that if she didn’t want catcalls, then she shouldn’t have worn that dress.

For many Republicans, this policing is about shaming and silencing Black women. These attacks have less to do with what or how something is said. The perceived offense is when Black women dare to speak at all or bring their full selves into corridors that have historically been spaces dominated by white men.

In her statement, Bush said “I look forward” to the Justice Department’s investigation arriving at the “same outcome” as the congressional ethics office. What she probably doesn’t expect is an apology from Nehls, whose ugly tirade again amplified the racist notion that it’s not just Black women’s voices but our very existence that is considered too loud.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.