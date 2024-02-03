The Canucks made a big splash by acquiring Elias Lindholm. Did they give up too much?

Et voila, the Canucks will hit Causeway Street on Thursday in what portends to be a battle between the NHL’s top two clubs. Some might bill it as a match of potential Cup finalists, a 2011 redux. But man, the playoffs. We only need to roll the calendar back to the 2023 postseason, Round 1, as a reminder of the trap doors built into the 200-by-85-foot floor.

Bruins fans divvying up their season tickets late last summer might have sized up the Feb. 8 visit by the Canucks and earmarked it for charity or a package with, say, the lofty Rangers or Stanley Cup-defending Golden Knights, as the runt of the 41-game litter.

The Canucks are by far the biggest surprise of 2023-24, following their 38-37-7 DNQ last season, and on Wednesday increased their playoff readiness by acquiring Elias Lindholm in what is likely to hold up as the season’s top in-season get. Lindholm, a right-shot centerman in the Patrice Bergeron mold, had been a rumored Bruins trade target dating to when those Bruins season ticket-holders were deciding how to distribute their 41 home games.

Lindholm indeed will make his way to the Garden, just not wearing the eight-spoked B.

Lindholm is not Bergeron, but he’s a legit, durable, versatile top-six pivot and would have helped the Bruins considerably, likely pushing Pavel Zacha back over to wing in the top-six alignment. They have coped nicely with Charlie Coyle and Zacha as their 1-2 centermen, the pair surprisingly outpacing the David Krejci-Bergeron point production of last season.

Adding Lindholm would have improved the Bruins’ playoff profile, though general manager Don Sweeney would have been hard pressed to match the package Vancouver handed over for a 29-year-old center who is five months from reaching unrestricted free agency.

The top asset going to Calgary: slick, speedy winger Andrei Kuzmenko, who rolled up 74 points last season in his NHL debut on a team that otherwise scuffled along to its third consecutive playoff DNQ. The Canucks also yielded a primo prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, 19, a right-shot defenseman at Kitchener who entered the weekend No. 3 in OHL scoring (8-61–69) and tops among blue liners. The Flames, who visit Boston Tuesday night, also received a Round 1 pick in this June’s draft. Kuzmenko, who turns 28 Sunday, has one year left on his deal ($5.5 million AAV) prior to his UFA strike date.

The other live asset going to the Flames, Finnish defenseman Joni Jurmo, looks at best to be a project. He is playing for his fourth Finnish team, KooKoo Kouvola, the kind of movement that is often a red flag. The swap also sent a conditional Round 4 pick to the Flames. In all, five assets for Lindholm. Perhaps an overpay, but the Canucks clearly believe they have a shot to land the franchise’s first Cup.

Sweeney has proven not to be timid come trade deadline time (March 8 this year). He has been both aggressive and impressive, particularly last year with his acquisitions of Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway, and Dmitry Orlov, and also in February 2018 when he landed Rangers winger Rick Nash, who was that deadline’s big fish, akin to Lindholm’s profile this season.

Truth is, Sweeney did not have Kuzmenko’s equal to offer as the anchor in a Lindholm deal. Winger Jake DeBrusk shares some of the Russian’s profile, similar in position and age and playing style, but like Lindholm, is positioned for July 1 UFA. Also, with Sweeney sans a first-rounder in hand for 2024 (dished to the Red Wings via the Bertuzzi swap), the Canucks could have asked for ready assets such as Matt Poitras and Mason Lohrei. Just too much to surrender for a player with UFA walking papers in hand.

These next 30-something days, in part because as many as 8-10 teams must ponder whether to be deadline buyers or sellers, are about as good as it gets for NHL fans trying to conjure the deal that delivers their team a title. Vancouver’s early action on Lindholm takes out some of the steam this time around, yet there no doubt will be plenty of action, driven not only by clubs chasing the Cup but also by underperformers eager to dump contracts ahead of an attempted reset via the UFA market.

It’s worth remembering that the most effective deal the Bruins made prior to the successful Cup run in 2011 proved not to be Tomas Kaberle. The highly regarded Maple Leafs defenseman cost GM Peter Chiarelli prospect Joe Colborne (a first-round pick) as well as first- and second-round picks. Kaberle was considered the big catch. His performance proved sardine-like.

Instead, Chiarelli’s low-on-the radar acquisitions of forwards Chris Kelly (now a Bruins assistant coach) and Rich Peverley provided the vital support needed on both sides of the puck to help the offense flourish. Both added a grind factor, especially on the penalty kill. Kelly, age 30 upon arrival, played up and down the lineup, bolstering an offense that was without the concussed Marc Savard, its gifted, high-producing playmaker.

In the run-up to the 2019 playoffs, which ended with a chance to win the Cup in Game 7 of the Final at the Garden, Sweeney made a Feb. 20 deal with the Wild, swapping out Ryan Donato for Coyle. Five days later, Sweeney picked up Marcus Johansson from the Devils for two picks (Rounds 2, 4). Often paired on the same line in the postseason, Coyle and Johansson combined for 27 points in the playoffs. Again, not big names, but huge performances that helped bring the Bruins within 60 minutes of the title.

So beware the bright, shiny object at deadline time. Hockey being hockey, rarely does one talented add-on prove to be the difference-maker. First and foremost, a club’s core roster must deliver and, as proven by Kelly and Peverley, and again by Coyle and Johansson, lower-profile role players often make the difference.

And now, for today’s quiz:

Nash, the top pick in the 2002 draft, is one of eight No. 1 picks to wear the eight-spoked B, only one of whom has his name etched in the Cup as a player. Name the other seven (answer below).

SECOND CHANCE

Can Roy recharge the Islanders?

Patrick Roy replaced Lane Lambert. John Munson/Associated Press

Lou Lamoriello hoped for an Oilers-like 220-volt reboot to his Islanders roster with the surprise hire of Patrick Roy as coach. Early returns indicate the GM may need a bigger battery, or at least more time to charge.

The Islanders, who return to action Monday night in Toronto, are 1-2-1 since St. Patrick took over for Lane Lambert just 1½ seasons into the ex-pivot’s tour as bench boss.

The 58-year-old Roy, for those who might have lost track, coached the Avalanche for three seasons (2013-16), the last two of which were DNQs. He had a stellar debut season behind the Colorado bench, going 55-22-8, only to get bounced by the Wild in Game 7 of Round 1. Those upsets happen, you know?

The former Canadiens and Avalanche goalie great then logged a combined 78-70-16 over the next two seasons, and abruptly resigned roughly a month prior to the 2016-17 season, sending Avalanche management scurrying to hire Jared Bednar as his replacement. Bednar is still on the job, 585 regular-season games and one Cup title later. Had he stuck around, Roy would have been there for the arrival of the gift that was Cale Makar in the spring of 2019.

Roy spent most of the intervening years in Quebec City, where he led his Remparts to the Memorial Cup title last season. When hired by Lamoriello, Roy was not on anyone’s radar, beyond the romanticists who still hold hope and flickering candle that Le Ligue Nationale de Hockey will return to one of the nicest and quaintest cities in North America (albeit with homeboy Monsieur Patrice Bergeron as GM, of course).

The Islanders are a bit drab, both in roster composition and playing style, so hiring the fiery Roy makes sense if the rank and file buy into his X’s, O’s, and emotional persona. There are no test drives. There’s never any knowing how it all works until the new guy is handed the keys and heads out on the highway. Roy hadn’t coached NHLers since the spring of 2016. Eight years later, the mind-set of the workforce has changed.

Another critical point, perhaps the biggest, is whether the old goalie in Roy (last game in net, spring 2003) can help push No. 1 Ilya Sorokin to next-level netminding. Lamoriello last summer signed Sorokin to an eight-year, $66 million extension that begins next season. Huge commitment. But he is 14-12-9 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Not the numbers of an elite No. 1 stopper.

Sorokin appeared in 62 games last season, only two off the league lead. Roy was one of the last netminding workhorses of his era, averaging 62-plus appearances over his final seven seasons, including 63 in his final year, at age 37. That’s an extraordinary load by today’s standards. So they’ll at least be speaking the same language there.

Following a debut win over the Stars, an excited Roy noted Sorokin faced too many shots (43), some 40 percent (17) the result of turnovers. Smarter puck management and a better penalty kill (next to last leaguewide when Roy was hired) will be priorities, noted Roy, hoping to ease his goalie’s in-game workload.

“I love it,” said Roy, as noted by nhl.com after the win over the Stars. “Yeah, it’d be easy to stay home and play golf and enjoy life, but this is what makes me feel alive and I really enjoy it.”

ETC.

Flyers’ future in question

Though finally showing promise under demanding coach John Tortorella, the Flyers were 0-5-0 going into the All-Star break, the latest loss a Jan. 27 6-2 thumping by the Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.

The Broad Streeters hit the break holding the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan, but will return to action this coming week in peril of slipping into the wild-card mix or perhaps logging a fourth consecutive DNQ — something that hasn’t happened since the early ’90s.

Complicating matters for the Flyers: the recent arrest of No. 1 goaltender Carter Hart, one of five players charged with sexual assault in London, Ontario, stemming from an incident when he and fellow Team Canada members were celebrating their World Juniors gold medal in 2018. No telling if Hart, now 25 and a 227-game veteran, returns to his NHL career.

Meanwhile, a reengaged Flyer fan base awaits the next big thing: 19-year-old Russian winger Matvei Michkov, picked No. 7 in last June’s draft. The electrifying Michkov, once touted as a potential No. 1 pick, is under contract with his KHL club (Sochi) until 2026. Nonetheless, he is still the buzz among the Flying P fan base.

Michkov, with 33 points in 38 games, did not fare well in Monday’s 4-2 loss to Kunlun Red Star. In fact, per the website phillyhockeynow.com, he was benched after logging a minus-4 across 11:13 of ice time, guilty of poor work in the defensive zone.

Tortorella will turn 66 in June. If he is still behind the Flyers bench in 2026, Michkov could be in for a large side order of tough love mixed in with that fan adulation.

Devils have spending money

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald says it’s likely that his top blue liner, ex-Bruin Dougie Hamilton, won’t be back in uniform until the fall. The 6-foot-6-inch Hamilton, 30, underwent surgery Dec. 1 for a torn pectoral muscle after producing 5-11–16 in 20 games.

Look for Fitzgerald to be a buyer these next five weeks leading to the trade deadline.

“I’ve got $9 million I can spend,” he said.

Much of that is the dough available due to Hamilton getting shut down. He is in year three of a seven-year deal that carries a $9 million AAV.

Early last month, the Devils also placed ex-Bruin Tomas Nosek ($1 million) on long-term injured reserve after foot surgery.

Nosek deserved a more lucrative deal after his strong two years in Boston, the first under Bruce Cassidy and the second under Jim Montgomery. But like many others, some with considerably higher profiles, he encountered a tight UFA market last July and finally landed his deal with the Devils nearly three weeks into the sign-up period.

The hobbled vet, now 31, will hit the market again July 1. The Bruins could use him in a fourth-line support role.

Loose pucks

The Bruins won’t hit the road until they face the Oilers Feb. 21 in Edmonton. They’ll have a rematch with the Canucks in Vancouver on Feb. 24, a day shy of the one-year anniversary of Linus Ullmark’s goal in that same building, a long lob almost dead center into an empty net as Quinn Hughes raced in frustration to flag the shot down . . . Quiz answer: Barry Gibbs (1966), Gord Kluzak (1982), Brian Lawton (1983), Joe Murphy (1986), Bryan Berard (1995), Joe Thornton (1997), Rick Nash (2002), and Taylor Hall (2010). Only Murphy has his name on the Cup, won at age 24 with the 1990 Oilers team that beat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final . . . Amid rumors that more players could be charged, TSN reporter Rick Westhead confirmed Thursday that court papers showed five 2018 World Junior Team Canada members were charged with sexual assault: Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Hart, relating to an incident involving a 20-year-old victim that summer in London, Ontario. Of the five, Hart, the Flyers netminder, has the biggest profile. The woman, who already settled a civil case with Hockey Canada, reportedly first identified eight players to have committed the assault at a hotel while she was intoxicated. All five players have been arrested, per court documents, and are due in a London court on Monday . . . Finally, RIP: Blaine Lacher, the ex-Bruins netminder who starred at Lake Superior State and enjoyed a 19-11-2 rookie season with the Black and Gold in 1994-95. He died unexpectedly on Monday at home in Medicine Hat, Alberta, at age 53. Signed as a free agent out of college, along with teammate Clayton Beddoes, Lacher played only 12 more NHL games after his rookie season, all with the Bruins, before calling it quits in the summer of 1997 at age 26. Lacher, backed by partner Craig Billington, played in what were the final regular-season and playoff games at the old Boston Garden — the latter was a series-ending 3-2 loss to the Devils, with Cam Neely and Adam Oates scoring for Brian Sutter’s charges. Lacher to the Globe’s Nancy Marrapese prior to his arrival on Causeway Street: “I think I am someone the fans will like watching, but that’s only if I stop the puck.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.