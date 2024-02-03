Wyndham Clark shoots course record 60 to take one-shot lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Clark was inches away from a sub-60 round on a cold, soggy course, a performance so remarkable it was nine shots better than the field average. He made five putts from 25 feet or longer. He made bogey with perhaps his best putt of the day after hitting a chip lefthanded.

It also might be enough to give him another big title and $3.6 million without hitting another shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark had an unforgettable round at California’s hallowed Pebble Beach when everything went his way and every putt seemed to go in. It gave him the course record Saturday with a 12-under-par 60.

He finished one shot ahead of Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole and shot 67.

Rain began to fall over the final few holes, and the heavy stuff was anticipated overnight on a course already saturated. Of equal concern was ferocious wind, with gusts anticipated to be approaching 60 miles per hour.

Gary Young, the chief referee for the PGA Tour, said officials would decide before dawn Sunday whether the final round would have to be delayed, and then whether any golf could be played. It would be cut short to 54 holes if they determined they could not finish on Monday.

Dustin Johnson was the last player to win Pebble Beach over 54 holes in 2009. Payne Stewart was the last player to win over 54 holes at Pebble Beach with a birdie on his last hole Saturday in 1999.

“I definitely thought about it last night and this morning with everyone saying how bad the weather’s going to be,” Clark said. “You’ve got to have that mentality that today’s the last day so try to go for broke. With that said, that’s very rare that we have 54 holes, so I wasn’t banking on that and I’m still not banking on it.”

Besides, once the putts started falling, his mind was mostly blank except for making birdie, along with two eagles on the front nine.

Clark made 190 feet of putts — from the 40-foot range for eagles on Nos. 2 and 6. And after that second eagle, he ran off five straight birdies, including a 30-footer on the tough eighth hole and a 25-footer on No. 9.

He was 10 under through 11 holes, and a 59 was in the back of Clark’s mind. And then he made his only bogey, and even that felt like a win.

He came out of his tee shot on the par-3 12th into a plugged lie in a bunker, still some 40 yards to the hole. He chopped that out to the collar of the rough in another bunker, the ball well above his feet. Clark chose to invert a wedge to go lefthanded, the ball squirting across the green into the first cut about 25 feet away.

A double bogey was likely. A triple bogey was possible. He holed it for bogey, and then followed with two more birdies.

Clark knew this was his day when his drive on the 16th went into the deep, soggy rough. Just his luck, it was right in front of where an animal had been burrowing, giving him a free drop and a clean lie. And the greens were so soft he could take dead aim at a back pin. He hit that to 10 feet behind the hole, and the downhill birdie putt was one turn short.

On the par-3 17th, his 15-foot birdie putt stopped an inch in front of the cup. His 25-foot eagle putt for 59 on the final hole also was short by a few inches.

His 60 beat by two the tournament record held by four players, and by one shot it beat the course record held by Hurly Long of Germany when he played the Carmel Cup in 2017 with Texas Tech.

The PGA Tour counts records when players are able to lift, clean, and place their golf balls in the short grass. The European tour does not.

It was still a stunning round, and now Clark waits to see if he has to play the final round.

Aberg, who missed a 2-foot par putt at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, has played bogey-free for two days. He had his chances to catch Clark, missing birdie putts of 10 feet on the par-5 14th and 6 feet on the 16th.

Matthieu Pavon birdied his last hole for a 66 and was alone in third place.

Scottie Scheffler, who started in a three-way share of the lead, shot 70 and was four shots behind.

LIV Golf — Joaquin Niemann goes into the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba with a four-shot lead without having a round in the 60s. A day after Niemann shot 59, he had to settle for a 1-under 70 to maintain control at the season opener at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with the Saudi-funded league during the offseason, overcame an early bogey to post a 67 and join Dean Burmester (66) in the group trying to track down Niemann.

Niemann was at 13-under 129.

Niemann had an opening round in which everything felt easy. This was more of a grind. He bounced back from an early bogey with three birdies over a five-hole stretch to close out the front nine at El Camaleon.

At one point, Burmester had cut the lead to two shots after Niemann made a pair of bogeys, but the 25-year-old Chilean birdied the par-3 15th and Burmester bogeyed his last two holes.

European — Dylan Frittelli took a two-shot lead at the Bahrain Championship despite a bogey on the final hole of a 3-under 69 in the third round at Riffa.

The South African was in a three-way tie for the lead after Friday’s second round but Jesper Svensson (72) and Joel Girrbach (74) struggled in the third. Ockie Strydom, another South African, moved into second place after matching Frittelli’s 69, while Svensson was alone in third place.

Frittelli made three straight birdies around the turn and added two more before missing a 6-footer for par on the 18th and settling for a second bogey of the day. He was on a 12-under total of 204.

“I’m happy, it was another tough day in the wind and I seemed to handle it pretty well,” Frittelli said. “It’s a pity about the two bogeys I made out there but I fought really hard today.”