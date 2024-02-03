‘It was good to see basketball again’ — With teachers strike over, Newton basketball teams return to the court

For members of the basketball teams in Newton, it meant organizing their own workouts.

“It was good to see basketball again,” she said after the Newton North boys’ basketball team defeated Wellesley, 43-40, Saturday afternoon in a Bay State Carey showdown — less than 24 hours after it became clear the Newton Teachers Association and the school committee reached a tentative agreement . School resumes on Monday.

NEWTON — After a tumultuous two weeks in Newton that saw the school year grind to a halt, a parent summed it up well.

Newton North coach Paul Connolly was emotional about the experience.

“Everyone has been following this thing, and we’re back here. I can’t wait to get back. We’re coming back Monday,” said Connolly, who has been a Newton North educator for 26 years and coach for the last 23.

“I’ve been here 26 years, and you just saw Tiger Pride in a major, major way.”

Newton North celebrates after a 3-point win over Wellesley. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Newton North showed plenty of signs of its long layoff, going 1 for 10 from the floor in the first quarter, and neither team led by more than 5 points the entire way. But senior captain Dillon Taylor blocked Brady Stevens’s shot with four seconds left and the Tigers (8-3, 6-1) clinging to a 1-point lead.

Wellesley (5-9, 3-7) had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer, but a halfcourt heave from Justin Williamson hit the top of the backboard.

Junior captain Teagan Swint led the Tigers with 16 points, while Taylor chipped in 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Stevens, the son of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, led all scorers with 19 points.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens watches his son, Brady, score a game-high 18 points for Wellesley against Newton North. Alongside him is Celtics consultant Jeff Van Gundy. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It started out as one Friday off, and everybody was like, three-day weekend. Then it went day-by-day,” Taylor said. “During captains’ practices at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club, just bringing everybody together. For me and Teagan [Swint], it was fun and it showed our leadership, and coach is proud of us.”

Newton North athletic director Mike Jackson has already been hard at work rescheduling events for all of the school’s programs.

“Our kids haven’t practiced in two weeks,” he said. “They’ve probably been playing pickup or whatever they’ve been doing. Just to get them back into a situation where there’s some organization, they’re back with their team, their coaches. It just feels really good.”

Wellesley’s Brady Stevens (middle) drives to the net, but is blocked by Newton North’s Teagan Swint (left) and Dillon Taylor. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Jackson said fellow Bay State Conference athletic directors have been outstanding in working with him to reschedule events. He added that he hopes to make up every game missed, even though it will mean four-game weeks down the stretch.

Starting with Saturday’s win, Connolly’s team will have to play 10 games in 20 days to wrap things up before Feb. 22, the MIAA tournament cutoff date.

“The MIAA has been incredibly helpful, in terms of, if we can’t get a game in making it a no contest [and not a forfeit] as long as we make our best effort to get them all in,” Jackson said.

For the Newton North girls’, fitting half a season into less than three weeks will be a stiffer challenge.

“We’re in the Norwell tournament [during vacation week], which is going to be dicey for us with the girls having school now,” said coach Todd Sundstrom, who is in his first year leading the Tigers after coming over from Masconomet.

The Newton North girls lost to Wellesley, 51-34, Saturday with Maggie Scanlon scoring 9 points. Shannon Wellburn had 24 to pace the Raiders.

“It’s like being in the preseason again,” Sundstrom admitted after his team fell to 6-5. “We were very rusty today, and I was hoping the adrenaline of being back together would help us out. We had moments, but it just wasn’t enough to get through a very, very talented and incredibly well-coached team in Wellesley.”

Sundstrom, who is a teacher at Ottoson Middle School in Arlington, is part of a family of teachers and described himself as very “pro-teacher,” but the timing of it all made it difficult in his role as the basketball coach.

“I was very frustrated in one sense, I wasn’t with the girls,” he said. “Being new this year — I couldn’t be happier with the program, the athletic director, the parents, all that — just to have it all kind of unexpectedly put on hold was really tough.”

After being met by picketers in the parking lot during the duration of the strike, Jackson said he appreciated arriving to an empty lot Saturday morning, going so far as to take a picture of the quiet scene.

The Tigers will be back in the classroom Monday morning and the boys host Needham (9-4) that night. They are also scheduled to face Natick (12-3) on Tuesday and Brookline (6-8) on Friday, plus games against Milton, Framingham and BC High need to be rescheduled.

Wellesley’s Brady Stevens drives drives to the net on his way to a game-high 18 points. Erin Clark/Globe Staff