Jim Montgomery earns bragging rights over David Pastrnak, who in turn got better of Jeremy Swayman

Montgomery was in the awkward position of coaching against David Pastrnak , who scored 3 goals on the day, including a pair against Jeremy Swayman in the semifinals and another against Montgomery’s squad in the final.

Nevertheless, the coach owns bragging rights in the Bruins locker room after he manned the bench — flanked by superstar Justin Bieber and his son Colin — for Team Matthews, which knocked off Team McDavid, 7-4, in the All-Star Game final at Scotiabank Arena.

TORONTO — Jim Montgomery freely admits he was just along for the ride Saturday.

Pastrnak played on a line with Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“You know what? He had me nervous every time he touched the puck,” said Montgomery, asked about coaching against his leading scorer. “You see those three together? Oh my God. There were five minutes left and they went out there when we went up by a goal — it went to another level. The speed of the game.”

Montgomery credited Bieber (“he was fantastic back there. The energy he had, honestly, he was right into it”) and Colin (“he did all the work”) for helping to secure the win.

“Well, I’m going to have bragging rights over Pasta and I’m not going to let ‘em live it down,” said Montgomery.

“Yeah, it was fun,” said a laughing Pastrnak. “Obviously, we ran into each other in the hallway before the game and we walked by with our heads down, but then obviously Monty couldn’t help himself and had to say something. So, it was fun, and the good thing was one of us will win. So, good for him. They got it done.”

The 11 members of the winning team split a winner-take-all jackpot of $1 million.

Pasta vs. Swayman

There was more Black and Gold drama in the first semifinal of the day when Team McDavid beat Team MacKinnon.

Trailing by 2 with less than a minute left, Pastrnak scored on his Bruins goalie, who had denied him on an earlier breakaway, and then set up Draisaitl to tie it and force a shootout.

In the shootout, Pastrnak clinched with another goal on Swayman.

“He knows all my moves, so honestly I said I’m just going to try a little [Jake DeBrusk] move like coming off that side and make it a little softer,” said Pastrnak, who could not resist one more shot. “So, it was fun. I feel good against Sway. I got a hat trick in a [2022] World Championship game against him and today I got two goals on him again. So, feeling confident.”

UMass well represented

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (of UMass fame) had a pair of assists for Team MacKinnon ... Frank Vatrano, another Minutemen alum, had two goals for Team Hughes ... Team Matthews celebrity captain Bieber took warm-ups and also posed for pictures at center ice with pretty much every player from all four teams.

