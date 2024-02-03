The Lakers proved they’re built to win. Can they get it together to make it happen?

The Lakers were apparently built to win a championship. The question is why are they just 25-25 after beating the Celtics ? One constant has been injuries, and the Lakers have no problem using that as an excuse. Since that stellar In-Season Tournament run, the Lakers are 11-16. They are 10 games behind the Timberwolves in the Western Conference.

The Lakers wouldn’t be in so much trouble if D’Angelo Russell zipped the ball around like he did or Rui Hachimura was canning corner threes or Jaxson Hayes was running the floor, protecting the paint, and playing with more poise. When general manager Rob Pelinka put together this cast to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis , he considered it one of the best cores he’s had since taking over several years ago.

What was really befuddling about the Celtics-Lakers game Thursday, even more than the Celtics’ performance, is that the Lakers’ much-maligned supporting cast all played brilliantly.

And in all honesty the mediocrity has occurred with James and Davis remarkably healthy considering their age (James) and injury history (Davis).

The rest of the players have dealt with their share of ailments and backcourt acquisition Gabe Vincent is out indefinitely, but the issue has been inconsistency. The Lakers should be better than they are. They shouldn’t be getting blown out at Houston and Atlanta on back-to-back nights. They should be a contender.

There is frustration in Los Angeles, especially with James, because the Lakers are wasting his last semblance of prime years. At 39, James can still dominate games, still be the best player on the floor, but not as often. He needs help and Davis isn’t enough. Both made the All-Star team and the Lakers are currently in position for the Play-In Tournament.

“When you have guys in and out of the lineup, it’s tough,” Davis said. “We do certain things with different guys, based on their abilities. It’s about guys being able to talk and know the [defensive] coverages and calling it out, giving a little bit more effort on the defensive end, rebounding. It’s an NBA now where you’re not going to take away everything, teams are very talented and you have to be able to live with something, but right now on the defensive end, we are giving guys whatever they want.”

Another issue is the lack of a true point guard. Russell, a former No. 2 overall pick, has never turned into a reliable leader. His line against the Celtics was typical. He was 5-for-20 shooting, including some poor shots, but dished out a season-high 14 assists and added eight rebounds. When he is right, he is a master on the floor. But it doesn’t happen enough.

Players such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince can be plus defenders but not as consistent as scorers. Hachimura was tabbed as a potential cornerstone with the Wizards, but they soon found out he wasn’t capable of stardom. He played well when the Lakers acquired him at the trade deadline last year and it earned him a three-year contract extension.

Coach Darvin Ham has discovered Hachimura is better suited for the bench and limited minutes. He’s scored 20 or more points in just four of 36 games this season. The Lakers have depth, but none that Ham can rely on, making the roster unpredictable.

“[Sudden injuries have] a lot to do with it, when you have guys, with Gabe it’s a clear-cut long extended period of time that we knew he was going to be out,” Ham said. “But everyone else, Rui has had three different situations where he missed games, [Cam Reddish] has been in different situations, [Vanderbilt] is slowly working himself back.

“Our record is nowhere near where we’d like it to be, but with that said, it could be a whole lot worse. Guys have put the team on their shoulders in several instances to at least have us at the water line where when we do get people back in the fold, are able to sustain some type of health, we can make a push.”

Vanderbilt sustained a foot injury in the win over the Celtics and is expected to miss several weeks, robbing the Lakers of yet another strong defender and rotation player. While James and Davis have been reliable, the rest of the cast haven’t.

“Whether you win or lose is based on performance,” Ham said. “Being healthy is not enough. You have to perform, as well. And that has a deep impact on how you construct [the roster] from the starting lineup to who you’re bringing in at certain points of the rotation. You have to step up and make plays. You have to bring that special thing that you do that allows you to be in the NBA, and bring it consistently. When that’s not happening, that’s another thing, along with injuries.”

James made the astute observation following Tuesday’s loss to the Hawks that the Lakers are capable of beating anyone in the league but also capable of losing to anyone. Davis concurred, as he attempts to push the Lakers back into contention in the Western Conference.

“Even if you look at the standings, what are we, in 10th?” Davis said. “Four games from sixth? We’re not off. Like [James] said, we are capable of beating anybody in this league on any given night but also capable of losing on any given night. We’ve got to put a stretch of games together where we play good basketball. We want to win basketball games and close that gap, get everybody healthy, and try to make a run.

“Everybody is talking about the [In-Season Tournament] run and we were healthy for one game. The game we won it all, it’s about getting back to our style of basketball, which is defending first and letting our defense fuel our offense. We’re not going to be a team that outscores everybody. We’ve got to buckle down and once we do that we’ll be fine.”

Some good help may be available

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday and there could be action as teams try to improve rosters or dump salaries and start over. There may not be any blockbusters or All-Stars on the move, but teams such as the Celtics could make that final move that could bring them a championship. Here are some players who could be on the move:

Dejounte Murray doesn't quite fit in with Trae Young. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

▪ Dejounte Murray, Hawks: It really hasn’t worked in Atlanta for the Murray-Trae Young combination and the Hawks are discussing moving the shooting guard for draft picks and perhaps another player in his prime. It’s nothing Murray has done, but combining him with the ball-dominant Young has done nothing to upgrade the Hawks to a contender and it may be time for a new team for Murray. The Lakers have been interested because they have a decent defense but have trouble scoring, but will the Hawks want anything the Lakers have to offer?

▪ Chris Paul, Warriors: Teams may not be interested in Paul for his talents, which are declining, but rather his expiring contract at $30 million. Paul was supposed to pair with Stephen Curry and provide relief in the backcourt, but he’s been mostly injured and the Warriors haven’t been successful with him on the floor. Golden State has to decide whether it has enough assets to acquire a difference-maker.

▪ Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks: The premium 3-point shooter could be part of an exodus if Atlanta decides to rebuild. He signed a contract extension in the offseason, but it averages $18 million and would be easy to move in a deal. Bogdanovic would be highly sought because of his ability to shoot and score in bunches. He has developed into a sniper in Atlanta and it would be fascinating to see how he would fare with a contending team.

▪ Bruce Brown, Raptors: He’s basically on an expiring deal because the second year of his two-year, $45 million deal is a team option, but he could help a backcourt with defense and shooting. The question is the asking price by Toronto, which has made a flurry of moves this season. Brown helped the Nuggets win a championship with his energy and would be a nice addition for a contending team. But would he help a middling team such as the Lakers? Probably not so much because his game is not about numbers.

▪ Miles Bridges, Hornets: There’s a lot to unpack here. Bridges was suspended 30 games for pleading no contest in a domestic assault case involving his girlfriend. He returned to Charlotte on a one-year deal and he’s playing decently, but the off-court issues could be a factor in what teams make offers. The Hornets are in the middle of a fire sale after acquiring Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier, and on an expiring contract Bridges could be available for second-round picks or a young prospect. Bridges has been productive, averaging 21.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. He could emerge as a major piece on a contending club, but his past may prevent that.

▪ Andrew Wiggins, Warriors: Golden State is tiring of inconsistency from the former No. 1 overall pick and may be ready to move on despite signing him to an extension after his sparkling performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Wiggins is signed through 2026-27, so acquiring him would become a long-term commitment and quite honestly, Wiggins is who he is. He’s a complementary player who can defend but is a wildly inconsistent shooter and doesn’t seem worried about failing to meet expectations. What would Wiggins procure? Likely another bad contact and player in need of a fresh start.

▪ D’Angelo Russell, Lakers: Russell could be considered one of the more frustrating players in the NBA. He has the skill set to be a star and was an All-Star a few years ago with the Nets, but he doesn’t come to play every night. Los Angeles re-signed Russell after a good second stint with the team but is dangling Russell in trade talks to get an upgrade. The problem is Russell is not a starter on an elite team. There are too many inconsistencies and poor shot selection. When he’s on, he can make the game look so easy, but the Lakers appear worn out by his mercurial style.

▪ Quentin Grimes, Knicks: Once considered a top prospect, Grimes’s minutes have been gobbled up by Donte DiVicenzo, causing controversy. Grimes is a premium shooter and plus defender, but there isn’t much room for him in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and with New York streaking, Grimes has faded into oblivion. He makes only $2.4 million, but the Knicks aren’t going to give him away. In addition to Grimes, former Celtic Evan Fournier has been on the trade block for two years and the Knicks would love to include his expiring contract at $18 million in a deal for another piece to help them contend. Problem is, Fournier’s services aren’t valued around the league as much as a few years ago.

▪ Kelly Olynyk, Jazz: Olynyk is on an expiring contract and could be a valuable piece for a contender’s frontcourt. Olynyk can defend, shoot the three, run the floor, and knows how to play the game. He never became an All-Star-caliber player but is still useful, especially shooting 42.7 percent from the 3-point line. The Celtics would be interested but with his $12 million salary would have to trade Payton Pritchard and a group of bench players or Al Horford to acquire him. If Olynyk is bought out by the Jazz, that’s an entirely different subject, and the Celtics would be first in line.

▪ Tyus Jones, Wizards: In Memphis, he was considered one of the league’s best backup point guards behind Ja Morant. Then the Grizzlies traded him to Washington to get Marcus Smart and he’s been a solid starter on a really bad team. Jones may not be a starter for a contender but could run an offense and be a floor general as a reserve. Jones is playing on an expiring $14 million contract and the Wizards would love to get value as they begin yet another rebuild. Jones is playing for future earnings, so he’ll be motivated if he joins a contender.

▪ Zach LaVine, Bulls: LaVine has been rumored to be on the move for years and this again may just be rumors because Chicago is starting to play well. LaVine has three years and a whopping $138 million left on his contract after this season, so acquiring him would be a major commitment. Although he’s injury prone, LaVine is only 28 and could give a club a few more prime years. LaVine is the type of exciting player the Lakers would love to team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the cost would be steep. And the Bulls aren’t thrilled by any package the Lakers would offer that doesn’t include Austin Reaves, the player who just dropped 32 points on the Celtics.

Layups

The NBA is closely watching two teams and what they decide to do at the trade deadline. The Hawks and Raptors are fascinating teams that could become major sellers or make a push for the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks are open to trading Murray and others as the first full season under Quin Snyder has been mostly miserable. The Hawks haven’t improved on defense and are basically trying to outscore opponents. That hasn’t worked either as the Hawks yielded 73 points to Luka Doncic in a Jan. 26 loss to the Mavericks . . . The Raptors are expected to build around Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. But anyone else on the roster could be had in trade, including the recently acquired Brown. Speaking of Brown, the Pacers signed him to fill a backcourt role but also as a trade chip since the club had cap space. Brown was fine with being moved because he was overpaid ($22 million) anyway. So Brown got a big payday and now can perhaps go to a winning team and have a chance to have his option picked up for 2024-25. The Pacers used Brown’s contract to acquire Pascal Siakam . . . Former Celtic Malcolm Brogdon has expressed disappointment in how he was treated in Boston and he did not hide his disdain after initially being involved in the Kristaps Porzingis deal with the Wizards and Clippers. Brogdon’s elbow injury dissuaded the Clippers from making the deal as they pivoted to acquire James Harden from the 76ers. Brogdon has a team option for next season but has maintained his interest in staying with the Trail Blazers . . . The Celtics have beefed up security after a fan walked over to Jayson Tatum and attempted to touch the All-Star while he sat at the end of the bench in Houston. The NBA was made aware of the situation, but Tatum said it would not affect whether he’ll sit on the end of the bench in other arenas. Meanwhile, Tatum’s jersey is the No. 2 seller in the world behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry. Tatum posted on social media his disbelief at the ranking, but he is developing into one the game’s bright stars just a month before his 26th birthday.

