Marcus Smart, whose impact on the Celtics remains in play, will be a welcome sight in TD Garden return

It was the kind of sequence that became quite familiar to Celtics fans over the past decade, and most often, Marcus Smart was the catalyst.

Even though the play was over, Tatum still wanted to prove a point. So he ripped the ball away from Hachimura and quickly stood up. The TD Garden crowd erupted.

Late in the third quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Lakers Thursday night, Jayson Tatum knocked the ball away from Rui Hachimura, who ended up on the floor as he regained possession. Tatum then sprawled and joined Hachimura there, as they tangled until a jump ball was called.

“When you see a guard have an impact on the game on so many levels the way [Smart] did,” coach Joe Mazzulla said, “I think that’s kind of what started it.”

Jayson Tatum ripped the ball away from Rui Hachimura of the Lakers in the Celtics' loss Thursday night. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Last summer Smart was traded to the Grizzlies in a stunning three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. So far, it is hard to quibble with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’s decision.

The Celtics are 37-12, atop the NBA and on pace to win 62 games, which would be five more than in any of Smart’s nine seasons. Nevertheless, his departure left a void on this team and in this city that valued his grit/blue-collar work ethic so much.

When the Grizzlies visit the Celtics Sunday, Smart will return to TD Garden for the first time since being traded. There will surely be a tribute video and plenty of love and support, but Smart will remain sidelined because of a finger injury he suffered last month.

“I’ve always said you don’t replace a guy like him, you just find different ways to be able to do it,” Mazzulla said. “So who he is will forever be etched into the city of Boston because of what he’s done in community service, and what he’s done [on the court]. I think he’s one of the guys that started our defensive foundation before I got here, because it was high-level and executing different coverages.”

Smart has said multiple times that he was blindsided by the trade. At the time, he at least took solace in the fact he was joining another contender that also flaunted a tough, defense-first mind-set. It seemed like a good fit.

But the Grizzlies have been ravaged by one injury after another, and at 18-31 this appears to be a lost season. Superstar guard Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension was followed by a shoulder injury that will sideline him for the year. Center Steven Adams (knee) had yet to play this season before being traded to the Rockets last week. Star guard Desmond Bane remains out with an ankle injury, and forward Brandon Clarke (Achilles) has yet to play this year.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are fully healthy and have roared to the top of the NBA, leaving Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, to consider what could have been.

Smart took great pride in helping the Celtics to the 2021-22 Finals as the starting point guard after spending most of the previous seven seasons backing up or playing alongside All-Stars Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker. He believed he was oh-so-close to helping the team take the final step.

But his impact has endured on this Celtics squad that owns the NBA’s third-ranked defense. Many returnees had never played a season without Smart. He was all they knew.

“I mean obviously we went to a championship with him, won a lot of games with him,” Payton Pritchard said. “He meant a lot to the city of Boston. … He had a lot of good years and he was a leader and meant a lot to the organization.”

Mazzulla said that even though Smart will not suit up Sunday, he expects his return to create an emotional night.

“Hopefully during a timeout, I don’t know if his hand still hurts, but he can dive on the floor for a loose ball and [we’ll] roll one out,” Mazzulla said with a smile.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.