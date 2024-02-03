Ranking baseball’s managers before the start of another season

Craig Counsell (Brewers to Cubs) and Bob Melvin (Padres to Giants) changed jobs and stayed in the same division.

There was significant turnover with eight teams making changes after last season. Joe Espada (Astros), Carlos Mendoza (Mets), Pat Murphy (Brewers), and Stephen Vogt (Guardians) are new managers and will start at the bottom.

The late Nick Cafardo made it an annual tradition to rank the 30 managers before the start of the season. As a tribute to Nick, that continues.

Mike Shildt (Padres) and Ron Washington (Angels) returned to managing. It was a short break for Shildt and a very long one for Washington.

Dusty Baker and Terry Francona retired after last season and their next stop seems sure to be Cooperstown.

Here are the rankings:

1. Craig Counsell (Cubs): Counsell is an excellent manager, having led the Brewers to the postseason five times in the last six seasons. But he takes the top spot for more than that.

Counsell finished out his contract, became a free agent, and negotiated a five-year, $40 million deal with the Cubs after turning down the Mets. It was a landmark deal for managers, who have long been underpaid considering all they’re asked to do.

In the age of expanded coaching staffs, front offices getting involved with in-game decisions, and increased media responsibilities, managers are juggling flaming chainsaws for six months. Counsell made it a better job by holding out for higher pay. You can be sure others will follow his example.

2-3. Bruce Bochy (Rangers), Brian Snitker (Braves): At 68, they’re among the very best at what they do and find ways to connect to players who are decades younger.

4-5. Dave Roberts (Dodgers), Aaron Boone (Yankees): The pressure is on for these two to meet in the World Series. Nothing else will be acceptable given their payrolls.

Roberts is 45-39 in the postseason, 1-6 the last two seasons. Boone survived an 82-80 season and has to produce this year.

6-7. Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Rob Thomson (Phillies): Their teams met in the National League Championship Series with Arizona winning the final two games on the road to advance.

Lovullo did excellent work with a young roster last season and Thomson with a more veteran group. Thomson is 115-118 with the Phillies, 19-11 in the postseason.

8: Brandon Hyde (Orioles): Hyde was 131-253 over his first three seasons as the Orioles rebuilt. He’s won 184 games since and has a young team playing well together. He earned his success.

9. Bob Melvin (Giants): After a rocky two seasons in San Diego, Melvin was allowed out of his contract to return to the Bay Area. He was with Oakland from 2011-21.

The Giants won 107 games in 2021 and are 160-164 since. They’re counting on Melvin to bring better vibes.

10-11-12. Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Kevin Cash (Rays), Alex Cora (Red Sox): Here are three former Red Sox players facing big challenges. The Twins have dropped their payroll but still expect to contend. The Rays are 1-7 in the postseason the last three seasons, their regular-season success not translating to October. The Red Sox are entering the fourth season of a stalled rebuild with Cora in the final year of his contract.

13-14: A.J. Hinch (Tigers), Scott Servais (Mariners): Detroit improved by 12 wins last season and is on its way back up under Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Seattle has averaged 89 wins the last three seasons under Servais.

15-16: David Bell (Reds), John Schneider (Blue Jays): The Reds and Jays underachieved last season. Cincinnati was 23-31 to close the season and missed the playoffs. Toronto was a wild-card team but scored one run in two games against the Twins.

In Schneider’s case especially, improvement is needed. The Jays had better talent then their record showed.

17-18. Mike Shildt (Padres), Ron Washington (Angels): Shildt was surprisingly fired by the Cardinals in 2021 after three consecutive playoff appearances. He takes over a talented Padres roster that underachieved last season.

Washington will be managing for the first time since 2014, when personal issues ended a successful run with the Rangers.

The game has changed a lot since then but he’ll have bigger issues with the Angels, who should have traded Shohei Ohtani and now should trade Mike Trout.

19-20: Skip Schumaker (Marlins), Mark Kotsay (Athletics): Schumaker had a successful debut season in Miami, winning 84 games. Kotsay managed to keep the low-budget Athletics playing hard after a 12-46 start.

21-22-23-24: Bud Black (Rockies), Dave Martinez (Nationals), Matt Quatraro (Royals), Derek Shelton (Pirates): It’s hard to fairly judge these managers as their teams have been in rebuilding mode for years.

Black is entering his eighth season with the Rockies. Only Cash, Roberts, and Servais have been with their teams longer.

25-26: Pedro Grifol (White Sox), Oli Marmol (Cardinals): The White Sox were a mess last season and Grifol seemed to be in deep water at times. Marmol had a successful first season as manager. But 91 losses last season were the most for the Cardinals since 1990, when they ran through three managers.

27-28-29-30: Joe Espada (Astros), Carlos Mendoza (Mets), Pat Murphy (Brewers), and Stephen Vogt (Guardians): Espada and Mendoza are experienced coaches who joined teams with expectations to win.

Murphy, Dustin Pedroia’s coach at Arizona State, will bring an edge to the Brewers. Vogt, 39, has the unenviable task of replacing Francona.

SLUGGING SOX?

Turner’s departure signals DH change

Justin Turner's departure indicates a change in approach at designated hitter. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Good luck to Justin Turner, whose one season with the Red Sox was defined by much more than an .800 OPS and a career-best 96 RBIs.

Turner hopefully left a lasting impression on his teammates with his day-to-day professionalism, willingness to play through injuries, and commitment to community service that went well beyond showing up for events at Fenway Park.

Turner played one inning at second base from 2016-22. But when asked by Alex Cora if he could play the position in a bid to improve the lineup, Turner played 49 innings at the position and started four games.

That may not seem like a big deal, but plenty of veteran players would have taken a pass rather than risk injury.

So why didn’t the Sox make a legitimate attempt to keep Turner?

Craig Breslow didn’t want to devote the roster spot to a designated hitter, preferring to spread those 650-700 plate appearances around.

This will help get Masataka Yoshida out of left field along with getting more at-bats for the team’s young outfielders.

To be certain, the Sox should be more committed to winning. But given the situation, it makes sense not to sign a 39-year-old DH.

Still, it will be strange for the Sox not to have a thumper at that spot. Thanks to players such as David Ortiz, J.D. Martinez, and Turner, the Sox hold the all-time team records for hits (8,017), runs (4,342), home runs (1,347), RBIs (4,868), and OPS (.826) by DHs.

Now it’ll be DH by committee and likely plenty of days when that slot in the lineup is filled by a borderline big leaguer.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is the latest to suggest the low-wattage offseason is a sign the owners want to sell the team.

That sounds good if you’re ranting about the Sox. But think it over. The Sox are worth roughly $4.5 billion. Anybody who can afford that isn’t going to care if the payroll is $180 million or $220 million. That’s small change compared with the price of the franchise.

No, this is simply the latest bad strategy going back to the historically awful decision to trade Mookie Betts. The Red Sox owners did a lot of smart things from 2002-19 and now they’re on a losing streak.

It’s hubris, not a sales pitch. Maybe Theo Epstein can help reverse that.

▪ Tyler O’Neill and Jarren Duran have more in common than playing outfield for the Sox.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was a competitive bodybuilder who won the Mr. Canada title in 1975. Duran’s father, Octavio, also hits the weights. It was something he started as a high school basketball player and stayed with over the years.

There was a time when baseball players were discouraged from packing on too much muscle. But O’Neill and Duran have and it has worked for them.

▪ Brennan Bernardino, who decided to spend the winter in Boston, has been working out at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham, the facility owned by former Red Sox head athletic trainer Mike Reinold.

Bernardino is facing hitters from the area — among them Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick — and working on adding velocity.

▪ The Red Sox sent season ticket-holders a team blanket as a gift. It’s actually pretty nice, according to several recipients.

But the gesture didn’t seem to resonate well. One correspondent shared an email he sent back to the Sox suggesting they should have spent the money on better players.

▪ Christian Arroyo took a minor league deal with the Brewers. Injuries have long been an issue for the infielder, but he was a helpful player over parts of four seasons with the Sox and a good clubhouse presence.

Arroyo started 11 postseason games in 2021. Not bad for a waiver claim.

▪ Truck Day is Monday. Hopefully police will be able to keep order at Fenway Park given all the excitement about the team.

▪ The Astros named John Valentin as a special adviser in minor league operations. It’s his first job in pro ball since working as a minor league coach with the Dodgers in 2016.

Valentin, who turns 57 this month, played at Seton Hall with Astros general manager Dana Brown. The two have stayed close over the years.

ETC.

More debate needed for Hall

Jorge Posada at the Yankees' Old-Timers' Day in 2023. Posada was knocked off the Hall of Fame ballot after one year. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Joe Mauer is a deserving Hall of Famer, no doubt. He received 76.1 percent of the votes and joined Johnny Bench and Pudge Rodriguez as the only catchers inducted on the first ballot.

(Let’s pause here to acknowledge that the BBWAA voters in 1971 must have been some bunch of miserable cranks not to elect Yogi Berra. He had to wait until his second chance.)

Good for Mauer. Now explain Jorge Posada receiving 3.8 percent of the votes in 2017 and falling off the ballot after one chance.

Mauer played in 1,858 games and started 885 games as a catcher. He had an .827 OPS, 55.2 WAR, 143 home runs, and was a six-time All-Star.

Posada played in 1,829 games and started 1,450 games as a catcher. He had an .848 OPS, 42.7 WAR, 275 home runs, and was a five-time All-Star.

Mauer appeared in 10 postseason games, never winning a series, and had a .641 OPS. Posada appeared in 125 postseason games, won four rings, and had a .745 OPS.

Mauer was unquestionably a better defensive catcher and Posada obviously benefited from playing for the dynasty Yankees under Joe Torre. But Posada received 17 votes and Mauer 293. The gap between those players isn’t that wide.

Posada was a victim of bad timing. The 2017 ballot had 10 Hall of Famers, including Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Rodriguez.

The average ballot had 8.13 votes that year. I voted for nine players and now regret not adding Posada.

There’s no easy solution here. The Hall has rejected all requests to increase the vote limit beyond 10. Lowering the threshold to stay on the ballot to something below 5 percent seems unnecessary.

But voters should consider selecting players they aren’t positive about and would like to further consider. No harm can come of that.

That seemed to happen with David Wright, who received 6.2 percent this year and will remain on the ballot. Here’s hoping Dustin Pedroia gets that treatment next year.

Posada may not be a Hall of Famer, but he deserved more than one shot. Don’t be surprised if he pops up on an eras committee ballot at some point.

Extra bases

The Orioles won 184 games over the last two seasons with luxury tax payrolls of $82.8 million (2022) and $93.2 million (2023). Only the Athletics and Pirates spent less. So it was bad news for the rest of the league when the Angelos family decided to sell the team to a group led by Baltimore-based billionaire and philanthropist David Rubenstein. The announcement came Wednesday, and on Thursday the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes and his $15.6 million salary. That was probably not some wild coincidence. Orioles GM Mike Elias, who has done brilliant work with a low budget, could build a dynasty now given their young talent base and now deep-pocketed owners. Rubenstein’s partners include Michael Bloomberg and several executives from Ares Management, along with Cal Ripken Jr. It’s a group that could easily afford any player it wants. Rubenstein is chairman of the Kennedy Center and the National Gallery of Art in Washington and hosts an interview show on Bloomberg Television. His guests have included Bill Clinton, Bob Kraft, and Kim Kardashian . . . The Astros have a lockdown bullpen with Josh Hader joining Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu. That’s probably the best trio in the game. But it could be a challenge for first-year manager Joe Espada to keep the peace. Hader has not pitched more than one inning since Aug. 14, 2020, when he got four outs against the Cubs while a member of the Brewers. He wants to pitch the ninth inning in a save situation or with the game tied, period. It’s an unfair demotion for Pressly. He’s been an Astro for six seasons and has a 2.22 ERA in 46 career playoff games. Since 2020, Pressly has allowed three earned runs over 34 postseason innings and converted all 14 save chances. The Astros are 27-4 in those games and won four pennants along the way, with Pressly one of their bedrock players. If Hader stumbles, how much rope does Espada give him? Pressly is a team guy and unlikely to cause waves. But it’s worth noting that he attended a fan festival at Minute Maid Park when news of the trade broke and declined all interviews . . . Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently mentioned Alex Verdugo as a possibility to bat leadoff. Better hope he shows up to the park on time . . . Happy birthday to Doug Fister, who is 40. The righthander was 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox in 2017 after being claimed off waivers from the Angels in late June. Fister had one of the more unusual one-hitters in history on Aug. 22 in Cleveland. He allowed a leadoff homer by Francisco Lindor then retired 27 of the next 28 batters he faced in a 9-1 victory. Fister retired the final 14 in a row. Fister started Game 3 of the Division Series against the Astros and allowed three runs over 1⅓ innings before the Sox came back for a 10-3 victory, their last under John Farrell. Fister signed with Texas after the season and retired after the 2018 season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.