The 2024 NFL head-coaching cycle is complete. Let’s take a closer look.

We already know plenty about Mayo, but let’s take a closer look at the other seven hires:

Though offense is king in today’s NFL, five of the eight new coaches have defensive backgrounds. The NFL improved its diversity record, as four of the eight are minorities. And the NFL continues to get younger, with three of the eight under 40 years old. The Patriots’ Jerod Mayo became the NFL’s youngest head coach at 37, but it lasted for just three weeks as the Seahawks hired 36-year-old Mike Macdonald .

The NFL’s coaching carousel stopped spinning on Thursday when the Commanders became the last team to name a head coach, hiring Dan Quinn .

Advertisement

▪ Raheem Morris, Falcons: The Falcons considered Bill Belichick, plus a dozen other candidates, but probably landed in the right spot with Morris, who coached for the Falcons from 2015-20. Morris has a solid résumé, and it was time for him to get another shot.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

He is still young-ish at 47, but has head coaching experience from 2009-11 with Tampa Bay. Most of Morris’s background is on defense, but he was also the Falcons’ receivers coach and passing game coordinator from 2016-19.

Morris also was able to bring a coveted offensive coordinator with him in Zac Robinson, who was a quarterbacks and passing game coach under Sean McVay the last five seasons. And it was long overdue for the Falcons to hire the first Black coach in team history to reflect Atlanta’s strong Black population.

▪ Dave Canales, Panthers: The Panthers interviewed four candidates who eventually took jobs with other teams, plus Ben Johnson took his name out of the running, creating the impression that most coaches didn’t want to work for owner David Tepper. But Tepper clearly wanted a young offensive coach to fix Bryce Young, and he landed on an interesting one in Canales, 42.

Advertisement

A longtime Seahawks coach under Pete Carroll, Canales was their quarterbacks coach in 2022 for Geno Smith’s breakout year, then was the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator this season for Baker Mayfield’s renaissance. Canales will be working with new general manager Dan Morgan, who worked in Seattle’s personnel department and overlapped with Canales for eight seasons.

One unusual side note is that Canales is not bringing his own defensive staff, instead sticking with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who joined the Panthers last season. Evero interviewed for the Panthers’ head job but didn’t get it, and usually coaches in that situation move on.

▪ Jim Harbaugh, Chargers: This feels like the best hiring of the offseason. The Chargers have a talented, underperforming team, led by a talented, underperforming quarterback in Justin Herbert. And in Harbaugh, 60, the Chargers now have a coach who has won everywhere he has been, and has gotten the most out of his quarterbacks, including Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick.

Harbaugh already swiped two executives from his brother, John Harbaugh — the Chargers hired Ravens executive Joe Hortiz as their GM, and an analytics guy. Expect the Chargers’ staff to be filled with familiar names from Jim Harbaugh’s previous stints and from his brother’s staff in Baltimore. Names generating buzz are former Ravens (and 49ers) offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

▪ Antonio Pierce, Raiders: Owner Mark Davis listened to his players this time and stuck with Pierce, who won over the locker room with a 5-4 record as interim coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels.

Advertisement

Pierce, 45, has a unique connection with players as a Black coach who also played nine years in the NFL. But his résumé is light on coaching experience, with four years coaching high school, four years at Arizona State, and only two years in the NFL.

Pierce may have the least experience on his staff, as he is getting advice from Tom Coughlin, hired Marvin Lewis as associate head coach, brought on Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, and is talking to Hue Jackson about a job. The Raiders also gave Pierce an experienced GM in Tom Telesco, who held the same job for the rival Chargers for 11 years. It almost sounds like head-coach-by-committee.

▪ Brian Callahan, Titans: Teams usually hire the opposite of their former coach, and the Titans went from a cocky, defensive-minded coach (Mike Vrabel) to a mild-mannered offensive coach in Callahan, 39, who was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator the past five seasons. The Titans wanted a coach who would work better with GM Ran Carthon, who was given an enhanced title and full control with Vrabel’s departure.

Callahan didn’t call plays in Cincinnati, but he has worked with a variety of quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning in Denver (2013-15), Matthew Stafford in Detroit (2016-17), Derek Carr in Oakland (2018), and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati (2021-23). Will Levis is his next project. Callahan’s offensive line coach will be Bill Callahan, the longtime offensive line guru and former Raiders head coach. It’s the first time in NFL history a son hired his father as an assistant.

Advertisement

▪ Mike Macdonald, Seahawks: The Seahawks went from the NFL’s oldest coach, 72-year-old Pete Carroll, to its youngest with Macdonald, who is exactly half Carroll’s age. Macdonald is a Harbaugh protégé, spending the first seven years of his career in Baltimore under John Harbaugh, going to Michigan in 2021 to be Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator, then returning to Baltimore the last two years as DC. The Ravens finished No. 1 and 3 in points allowed in Macdonald’s two years. He reportedly chose the Seahawks over the Commanders.

▪ Dan Quinn, Commanders: The Commanders were aggressive in landing coveted GM candidate Adam Peters, but their choice for coach is a bit of a head-scratcher. The Commanders went from a veteran defensive coach who previously lost a Super Bowl (Ron Rivera) to . . . a veteran defensive coach who previously lost a Super Bowl.

Quinn and Rivera obviously are different coaches with different voices, but it’s hard to see what Quinn brings to the table that Rivera didn’t. Quinn also ended his season on a sour note, with the Cowboys giving up 48 points in a surprise playoff loss.

Quinn, 53, went 43-42 in 5½ seasons with the Falcons, and coordinated a Cowboys defense that finished top seven in points allowed in each of the last three seasons. But by all appearances, the Commanders only landed on Quinn after being first turned down by Johnson and Macdonald.

Advertisement

OUT IN THE COLD

Big-name coaches are passed over

The list of coaches who didn’t get head jobs this year is arguably more noteworthy than the list of coaches who did. At the top, of course, is Bill Belichick, who interviewed with the Falcons and reportedly spoke with the Commanders but didn’t get either job. I don’t think Belichick has given up on coaching, though, and expect him to have his eye on the Cowboys and Giants next year.

Pete Carroll still wants to coach but didn’t publicly get any interest and may have to take a consulting job with the Seahawks this year. Ben Johnson, the Lions’ offensive coordinator, could have had his pick of jobs but for the second straight season decided to remain loyal to Dan Campbell and Jared Goff.

Of the eight head coaches fired, only former Falcons coach Arthur Smith has landed a new job, becoming the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. Brandon Staley has interviewed with the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator job, and Ron Rivera interviewed for DC in Dallas.

The biggest mystery, though, is Mike Vrabel, who interviewed with the Chargers and Falcons for their head coaching jobs but otherwise didn’t get much interest. In a vacuum, it makes no sense for Vrabel to not have another head coaching job. Vrabel is young (48), a former player, had a winning season in four of six years with the Titans, was the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021, and took a team quarterbacked by Ryan Tannehill to the AFC Championship game.

Former Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, though, gave an answer while appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” this past week that may have hit on something. Asked if Vrabel would join Lewan’s podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Lewan joked, “We could physically fit Mike on the bus, but the size of the ego, I don’t think we could keep consistently at our shop.” Vrabel also likely had salary demands on the higher side given his success. Outside of the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh, it seemed that NFL teams shied from the big-personality coaches this year and instead targeted younger, cheaper, and more cooperative coaches.

ETC.

Let the week of fun begin

A few logistical notes on Super Bowl Week, which begins Monday in Las Vegas:

▪ Next Sunday’s game will look familiar. Based on the normal rotation, the Chiefs are the home team and will be wearing red jerseys, while the 49ers will be in white, just like the teams did for their Super Bowl matchup four years ago in Miami.

The referee will also be the same — Bill Vinovich, who becomes the first referee in NFL history to call the same matchup twice in a Super Bowl. Vinovich, 63, has been one of the NFL’s top referees since 2004, and this will be his third Super Bowl, as he also did Patriots-Seahawks nine years ago.

▪ The NFL is overtaking the Las Vegas Strip for the week, with Radio Row held at the Mandalay Bay and the NFL headquarters located at Caesar’s Palace. But the Chiefs and 49ers will be as far away from the action as possible, staying at separate resort hotels at Lake Las Vegas, about 30 minutes away on the outskirts of town. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said this was done less to keep players away from temptation and more to ensure that the teams and their families had enough space.

“Most clubs prefer a quieter environment,” Miller said.

▪ The home team gets to practice at the Raiders’ palatial training facility, which in this case means the Chiefs will be spending the week in the home of their hated rivals. The 49ers are practicing at UNLV.

▪ Players on the winning team will make $164,000, while those on the losing team will earn $89,000.

The injury numbers are in

The NFL implemented a host of new rules for training camp the last couple of years in the name of player safety. The league now requires a slower ramp-up to full contact, outlawed a number of drills, and eliminated a preseason game, but it may be hurting the quality of play. Offensive numbers have been down across the board the last two seasons, including points per game and several key passing metrics.

But the new rules appear to be having their intended effect on reducing injuries. The NFL’s injury data shows that lower-extremity strains such as hamstring and groin pulls were down 29 percent in training camp, which led to a 50 percent decrease of recurring injuries during the season. The number of ACL tears this season (52) was down 24 percent from the last two years, and overall, players missed 700 fewer games in 2023 than in 2022. Concussions remained steady with 219 compared with 213 in 2022, but down from 281 in 2017, a 22 percent reduction.

The NFL’s new kickoff rule, which allowed for fair catches and a touchback on any kick fielded inside the 25, also had its intended effect of reducing concussions, from 20 on kickoffs in 2022 to eight this season. But the kickoff play isn’t any safer; the return rate just dropped from 36 percent to 22 percent.

The NFL will likely approve drastic changes to the kickoff this offseason to increase the return rate while making the play safer. The solution may be similar to the XFL’s kickoff rules last year, in which players from both teams lined up 5 yards apart on the receiving end of the field, which eliminated the high-impact collisions often seen on kickoffs.

“We believe that you can increase the return rate substantially and not increase the risk beyond that found on your typical rush or pass play,” Miller said.

Not what they were looking for

The Ravens got taken out of their game plan in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, rushing just 16 times for 81 yards in the 17-10 loss. Lamar Jackson accounted for eight rushes for 54 yards, and receiver Zay Flowers ran two end-arounds, meaning the Ravens’ running backs combined for just six carries for 23 yards.

The Ravens led the NFL with 31.8 rush attempts per game this season, and their previous game low was 24 in a November loss to the Browns. The Ravens had a 25:7 pass-run ratio in the second half of the Chiefs game, and coach John Harbaugh lamented that it wasn’t more balanced.

“That’s not the number you want to have,” Harbaugh said Friday of the 16 total attempts. “Believe it or not, it was a big part of our game plan to run the ball. We had the ball for nine minutes in the first half. You want to run the ball against the Chiefs. We just couldn’t get to it.”

Extra points

Baker Mayfield said he wants to see what the Buccaneers do at offensive coordinator before deciding whether to re-sign, and it looks like he may be happy with the team’s direction. On Friday, the Buccaneers were finalizing a deal to hire Liam Coen, who was offensive coordinator at Kentucky this past season but coached Mayfield with the Rams in 2022 when Coen was offensive coordinator. Coen, 38, is a Warwick, R.I., native who played quarterback at UMass and began his coaching career at Brown, Rhode Island, UMass, and Maine . . . ESPN reported Friday that Patriots assistant coaches Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri were headed to the University of Washington to interview for jobs with new coach Jedd Fisch, who was the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2020. Though there has been buzz that Belichick could stay on Jerod Mayo’s staff, the fact that he’s interviewing for a college job 3,000 miles away doesn’t make it seem like he’ll be sticking around Foxborough . . . NFL Films microphones caught Kyle Shanahan approaching 49ers GM John Lynch after warm-ups last Sunday and telling him, “See you on stage, man.” It’s unlikely that audio would have come to light had the 49ers lost, but Lynch probably wasn’t feeling too great about it when the 49ers trailed the Lions, 24-7, at halftime . . . Per ESPN, the Jaguars asked FanDuel to return the $20 million that a former team employee embezzled from the organization and lost in sports betting. FanDuel told them to get lost, but you can’t blame the Jaguars for trying . . . You probably could have made a lot of money last summer betting that these would be the six Pro Bowl quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Gardner Minshew.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.