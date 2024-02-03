Freshman Brian Waller-Reitano proved the difference as Central Catholic secured the North Andover dual meet crown

“I just needed to hold him down. I needed to get it done,” Waller-Reitano said. “The tight waist ankle, it was there, I’m glad I could pull it off. I saw the half and just turned him.”

With the team result hanging in the balance, the Central Catholic freshman started on top of Milford senior Tony Dew in the second extra period, and at the whistle he went to work. Pressing him to the mat for back points, the freshman put away a 4-1 victory that sealed the North Andover Dual Meet Invitational title for the Raiders, 34-33, at North Andover High.

NORTH ANDOVER — Neither heavyweight would give an inch. So in the ultimate tiebreak, Brian Waller-Reitano went and took it.

CC started the day with a 49-27 win over Minnechaug, then took a 39-27 semifinal against Beverly.

Along with Cole Glynn (106 pounds), Izaiah Santiago (113), Caden Smith (150), Rhys Dewar (157), and Nate Blanchette (175), Waller-Reitano won all three of his matchups on the day.

“I’m glad that as a team that we could pull it out and stick together at the end of it,” said Waller-Reitano. “It’s the fire at the end of the day and kept it going.”

Central Catholic's Nate Blanchette (top) went 3-0 at the North Andover Dual Meet Invitational. Tammy Dewar

In the championship, Caden Chase (165) added a victory, but the unsung hero was Preston Lee, who avoided a pin in his second varsity match of the season to keep the Raiders alive. The 215-pounder stayed off his back to limit Milford’s Owen Matthews to a 8-3 decision.

“Just don’t get pinned. I would rather tear my shoulder than get pinned,” the junior said. “That’s just, in my opinion, the mentality you have to have. It’s not about you; it’s about the team.”

CC coach Jamie Durkin knew it would be a close match, and even though Lee is not usually a starter, he knew the junior had the best chance to not allow the fall.

“I preach this idea of 14 wrestlers,” said Durkin. “What everybody sees in this crowd is Brian Waller-Reitano, but who won the dual meet is our 215-pounder, who wrestled a Lowell Holiday placer. He’s a backup. That’s what wins dual meets.”

Lee was not excited about his loss, but seeing his team celebrate the title, he was glad to have done his part.

“It’s the best feeling I can imagine,” he said. “We won, it’s a great feeling. That’s all that matters.”

Central Catholic's Rhys Dewar (back) went 3-0 at the North Andover Dual Meet Invitational. Tammy Dewar

One last dual win for Costa

• St. John’s Prep won the Division 1 Duals at home, defeating lone challenger Franklin, 67-8. They finished 33-0 in coach Manny Costa’s final dual meet in a 34-year tenure.

Seniors Jayden D’Ambrosio (157) and Marc Pineiro (215) hit the 100-win mark, along with junior Braedon Goes (120).

• Tewksbury took the Division 3 Duals at Wakefield High, winning 60-18 over Scituate, 44-30 over Ashland, and 58-21 over Foxborough in the final.

Ben Barrasso, who lost the decisive match last year when Melrose won the duals, pushed through an injury, toughing it out to go 3-0.

“I think today was important for him to get back,” said coach Steve Kasprzak. “He pushed to get back. I wasn’t sure he’d wrestle today. I think [last year’s match] had a lot to do with it. I don’t know if we get through Ashland without him. Happy for him and he’s certainly a highlight of the day for us.”

Six other Redmen went 3-0, including Jack Lightfoot (106), Nick Desisto (113), Angelo Desisto (126), Ryan Callahan (138), Hunter Johnson (150/157), and Manny Mengata (215).

“It was good to see our kids go out and compete the way that they did,” Kasprzak said. “We talked about not worrying about the score, just not allowing ourselves to be out-toughed and wrestled through situations.

“The way that they showed up, they had a real sense of urgency.”

• Haverhill was victorious in their home tournament, the Hillie Duals, defeating Salem (N.H.) in the finals, 37-33. The Hillies, who set a school record for wins at 23-2, also earned victories over Greater Lawrence (57-21), Lincoln-Sudbury (60-21), and Lawrence (51-15).

“We haven’t won it in maybe three or four years. It was awesome,” said coach Tim Lawlor. “This is a great event. I think we do a great job here putting this thing on. The atmosphere is exciting.”

Junior 190-pounder Leandro Say Castellanos, who is usually a backup, became the starter due to an injury. He pinned all three of his opponents.

“He’s been wrestling great,” Lawlor said. “He had his opportunity and he took advantage of it.”

Mike Morris (113), Cale Wood Jr. (120), Shea Morris (138), Brent Nicolosi (165), Jayden Flanagan (175), Matt Harrold (215), and heavyweight Shany Velasquez also went undefeated.

• Shawsheen won the Travis Yell Memorial dual tournament at Whittier Tech in Haverhill. They took out BC High (66-18), Pentucket (64-9), Bristol Aggie (54-15), and Brookline (64-12), before defeating Lowell in the final, 59-13. With a 26-0 finish, it marks the first time the Rams went undefeated.

Juniors Dante Graziano (113) and Dante Giusti (120) each went 5-0, solidifying lighter weight matches for Shawsheen.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.