Patriots reportedly talking to former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo about joining staff

The Patriots are reportedly in talks to make former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo part of their coaching staff, according to MMQB.com.
The 46-year-old, who was the head coach in New York in 2016 and 2017, most recently served as offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2022. McAdoo has also worked as a tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach in Green Bay and Jacksonville.
McAdoo does have a connection with new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, as the two were on the staff in Green Bay in 2012 and 2013 (McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach and Van Pelt the running backs coach.)
Both have worked with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who was director of pro personnel with the Packers during that time.
