Her time with the Coast Guard men’s club hockey team is winding down. But she’s only getting started.

A 5-foot-3-inch dynamo with an undersized frame but an outsized hockey IQ, McPherson, a third-line winger, was described by her coach, Mikey Rossi, as “one of our key depth players.” She made a mark with her speed and skill, reflective of an off-ice profile that saw her as a top performer in physical fitness tests as well as becoming an expert marksman. But her hockey foray reflects deeper layers of courage and determination. At the end of each fall season, which she spent playing for the academy’s women’s soccer team, she headed straight to the rink, suiting up for the only club available, lining up despite never having played with boys or men at any level prior to college.

McPherson, a former high school hockey standout at Byfield’s Governor’s Academy, is nearing the end of her college club hockey career with the US Coast Guard Academy. The countdown to her last three games started with Saturday’s senior night event, an already special celebration given it coincided with her 22nd birthday, but one made even more so for honoring McPherson’s exceptional journey playing with the men’s team.

Rory McPherson is ready to go fast. No surprise: Nothing has slowed her down yet.

“I was hesitant,” she acknowledged in a phone call this past week, remembering how older hockey players invited her to play just as she wrapped up her swab summer, a sort of first-year boot camp.

McPherson was ultimately swayed, and what she found was a group of teammates as welcoming as they were supportive, a credit to the true service ideals of honoring whoever is by your side with your best effort and honest camaraderie.

“All the boys on the team were so inviting, totally OK with me playing with them, no matter that I was smaller and just a freshman and I was a girl. They made it a really inviting environment. I’m thankful they made me go and do it; I wouldn’t have done it on my own,” she said.

“A lot of people say, ‘Good for you.’ I was talking to someone recently who said, ‘It takes a lot of courage, being a girl your size, takes a special person to play with them.’ I really appreciate them saying that, but the boys have made it so easy to be accepted. Every practice and every game, it sounds so cliché, but I’m so thankful for all the guys, and for my coach for letting me play.

“He’s one of my biggest advocates. If I wasn’t feeling like I was making a difference, he would encourage me and make me feel wanted. When I talk to others about playing on a men’s team, they can’t imagine it, and I know the environment is different here than a lot of schools could be. I hope they get to where we are, where I feel so comfortable inviting other girls to play.”

Truth is, it could have been all too easy to anticipate otherwise, with the Coast Guard still reckoning with a shameful history of ignoring reports of sexual abuse. That McPherson’s lived experience is so different is a credit to the environment of this team, where, as Rossi sees it, the open-door policy to players of all skill levels, any gender, and a no-cut policy translate best to their ultimate real-world lives.

“If you’re willing to wake up at 4 a.m. and skate at 5, who am I to say you can’t be on the team?” Rossi said. “Back when I was a player, at first it was tough to accept, but by my junior year, and as a coach, I could see the value. We’ll find a spot for you. We’re not playing for the Stanley Cup, we’re playing to win, but we’ll take anyone. We have a very integrated skill level, players that could be Division 1 level to people on the more amateur side.

“I’ve seen the more skilled players learn to teach other people, which helps them refine their skills. It’s a lesson for the Coast Guard — you don’t get to pick your team. You work with who you have.”

Which brings us back to speed. McPherson is hoping her next team moves even faster than this one.

If she gets the assignment (a.k.a. billet) she requested upon graduation this spring, she’ll head to waters off the coast of Florida, in a boat known as a fast response cutter. On a vessel whose missions are described on the official Coast Guard website as including “port, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense,” McPherson would follow in the steps of her father, James, and her uncle, Brendan, who both served in that capacity in Miami. James, Brendan, and their brother Michael are all Coast Guard graduates (James is retired; Brendan and Michael are still on active duty) but as this proud father acknowledged, none had “the success that Rory is enjoying in grades, sports, or physical fitness.”

“We both agree that the best duty of our lives was being stationed in Miami Beach, Fla.,” James said. “Brendan and I are recommending that Rory go to patrol boat in Miami and join the exciting missions of the CG — search and rescue, law enforcement, port and border security. She won’t regret it and it will be the fastest two years of her life. She will make an excellent boarding officer because of hockey — size doesn’t matter.”

Speed and strength do, and those, Rory McPherson has.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.