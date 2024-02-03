Xaverian’s Jack O’Neil knows his dad’s days at the rink are limited. So he makes every game count.

Chris O’Neil was diagnosed with esophageal cancer just over a year ago. Arriving home from lacrosse practice, Jack walked into his father’s Mansfield house and knew immediately that something was drastically wrong from the look on Chris’s face.

Every shift, his dad is in the back of his mind.

The cancer spread to his lymph nodes and eventually his brain. It is now categorized as Stage 4 and incurable, but treatable. His esophagus has been removed and his stomach moved up, so Chris is currently restricted to eating from a tube.

“I fight for my dad every day,” said Jack. “If I’m tired or anything, I know there’s only a few more chances at this. Nothing’s ever promised. Just have to fight for him everyday — he fights harder than anyone I know.”

Xaverian's Jack O'Neil was second on the team in points heading into Saturday's 6-3 win over Malden Catholic.

O’Neil leads second-ranked Xaverian (10-4-0) with 13 points, an all-around force centering the Hawks’ first line. In the seventh annual Hockey Fights Cancer games at Canton Ice House on Saturday, O’Neil and his teammates had plenty to play for in a 6-3 win.

“Everyone gets fired up for this game. There’s more motivation for this game,” said O’Neil. “It’s the biggest game of our year. It’s a must-win, no matter what.”

Xaverian assistant coach Paul Todesca Jr. put together the event in honor of his late mother, Reo. In May of 2017, Reo was diagnosed with Stage 3B non-squamous cell lung cancer. She passed away on Dec. 28, 2017, and the event, which Paul Jr. and his family run, has honored her memory.

“It’s a tough day across the board — emotionally, especially,” said Todesca. “It always brings up the fact that my mother is no longer here. She doesn’t get to experience the stuff we’ve done and see her grandchildren. I get to sit back and smile, keeping her memory alive and having the community be there.”

Over the last six years, the event has raised over $375,000. Entering Saturday, proceeds had already reached $90,000 of the $150,000 goal.

“We know how strong the hockey community is — why not take advantage of that?” said Todesca. “We’re playing the games anyway, let’s help other people. If it’s coaching and playing the game that we love to be a part of and to raise money for a great cause, it’s a no-brainer.”

Xaverian assistant coach Paul Todesca (right) started the Hockey Fights Cancer game after his mother passed in 2017.

The event stretches far beyond the Xaverian community, as Canton Youth Hockey, the men’s and women’s Curry College teams, the Westwood boys’ and girls’ teams, the Stoughton girls’ team, and the Canton girls’ team participate and raise money.

“It creates a lot of great awareness,” said Westwood boys’ coach Matt Sebet. “It creates that buzz. It’s a different energy in the rinks for those nights. It’s a win-win all-around — it’s a great cause to support.”

Todesca, also the president of Canton Youth Hockey, watched his son play for the Bulldogs before manning the bench for Xaverian.

“We don’t want any other sons to feel the way that we do,” said Todesca. “I will do everything that I can so that we raise enough money [for] research, so that no other son feels the way that I did and couldn’t spend time with his mother because of a horrific disease.”

Xaverian’s Daniel Gentile fires a shot during a 6-3 win over Malden Catholic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Under the Hockey Fights Cancer banner, a portion of the proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, as well as the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Some of the funds will go directly to Kieran Whall’s family. Whall is a 4-year-old currently battling B-cell acute leukemia, and he suited up as a bench captain in the Canton youth game.

“Paul and his family are just like machines,” said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. “When they fight for a cause, they put everything behind it. They don’t sleep for weeks.”

“It means everything because they’re such a giving family and they’re so altruistic in every part of their lives,” said Spinale. “To support them and a great cause, it’s something that we love to do. It makes the boys feel really good.”

Canton, MA - 2/3/2024 - 04SCHONHOCK - Xaverian’s Jack O'Neil (left) high fives with teammates as they head onto the ice for the seventh Hockey Fights Cancer game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Xaverian’s Jack Fitzpatrick celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of the game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

