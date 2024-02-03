Syria and Iraq say civilians among those killed in strikes

Civilians, as well as soldiers, were among those killed in Syria, the country’s defense ministry said. At least 18 members of Iran-backed groups were killed in strikes on 26 sites there, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group that has researchers in Syria.

The Biden administration warned that the strikes overnight on sites used by Iranian forces and Iran-backed militias in retaliation for the killing of three US troops last week would not be the last.

The aftermath of the US military strikes targeting sites in Syria and Iraq began coming into focus Saturday morning as a Britain-based Syria monitoring group said that at least 18 members of an Iran-backed group had been killed in strikes there and the Iraqi government said that 16 people had been killed, including civilians.

The Iraqi government said in a statement Saturday that the strikes had killed 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 25 more.

American officials said they were confident that the strikes, on 85 targets at seven sites in the two countries, had hit “exactly what they meant to hit” but said that analysts would make a closer assessment in daylight.

American officials also said the targets were all linked to specific attacks against US troops in the region, describing them as command and control operations, intelligence centers, weapons facilities, and bunkers used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

“Our response began today,” President Biden said in a statement shortly after witnessing the return of the bodies of the US soldiers who were killed at a military outpost in Jordan last week.

Friday’s strikes did not hit any targets inside Iran. Both the United States and Iran have made it clear in recent days that they do not want a direct conflict.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, a spokesperson for Iraq’s military, issued a statement calling the strikes on Iraq “unacceptable” and a violation of the country’s sovereignty, warning that the escalation “will drag Iraq and the region into unforeseen consequences.” John Kirby, a US National Security Council spokesperson, said the Iraqi government had been notified before the strikes.

The strikes used more than 125 precision-guided munitions, according to a statement by US Central Command. The strikes took 30 minutes, officials said, and were largely conducted by two American B-1B bombers, which departed from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas early Friday for a more than 6,000-mile flight. Using US-based bombers allowed commanders in the region to keep their land- and carrier-based strike aircraft in reserve for follow-up strikes, one official said.

Since the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war, which has devastated the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East, Iran, and its allied militias have launched more than 160 attacks on US troops in the region and have struck at commercial ships in the Red Sea.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.