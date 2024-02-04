2024 Grammy Awards: See the full list of winners and nominees

The biggest stars in music are taking over Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

While music sensations like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and more are all nominees this year, the evening is poised to be a big one for SZA, who leads the way with nine nominations, including album of the year. However, the R&B star will have to go head-to-head with Taylor Swift (who’s nominated in six categories overall) for album of the year. Another win in the category would make the “Cruel Summer” the all-time leader for that award.