2024 Grammy Awards: See the full list of winners and nominees

The biggest stars in music are taking over Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
While music sensations like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and more are all nominees this year, the evening is poised to be a big one for SZA, who leads the way with nine nominations, including album of the year. However, the R&B star will have to go head-to-head with Taylor Swift (who’s nominated in six categories overall) for album of the year. Another win in the category would make the “Cruel Summer” the all-time leader for that award.
Meanwhile, the “Barbie” movie hopes to keep the momentum going this award season, as music from the film’s soundtrack has earned 11 nominations across seven categories. Additionally, New England native Noah Kahan is up for best new artist against rising stars like Ice Spice and Jelly Roll.
Winners in the major categories will be announced during the 66th annual Grammy Awards live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Comedian Trevor Noah will host this year’s show, which will include performances by Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, U2, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, and more.
See the full list of nominees below, and check back throughout the night for updates on all of the 2024 Grammy winners, which will be noted in bold.
Best Rap Album
“Her Loss” — Drake and 21 Savage
“MICHAEL” — Killer Mike
“HEROES & VILLIANS” — Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III” — Nas
“UTOPIA” — Travis Scott
Best Rock Song
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Rescued” — Foo Fighters
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness” — Queens of the Stone Age
“Angry” — The Rolling Stones
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Rumble” — Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” — Aphex Twin
“Loading” — James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before” — Disclosure
“Strong” — Romy & Fred Again
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray Johnny Goldstein
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)” — Fred Again
“Playing Robots into Heaven” — James Blake
“For That Beautiful Feeling” — The Chemical Brothers
“Kx5″ — Kx5
“Quest for Fire” — Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Not Strong Enough” — Boygenius
“Sculptures of Anything Goes” — Arctic Monkeys
“More than a Love Song” — Black Pumas
“Rescued” — Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna” — Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“72 Seasons” — Metallica
“Bad Man” — Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera” — Ghost
“Hive Mind” — Slipknot
“Jaded” — Spiritbox
Best Rock Album
“This Is Why” — Paramore
“But Here We Are” — Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” — Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” — Metallica
“In Times New Roman...” — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Dance The Night” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From And Inspired By”] - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Ghost in the Machine” — SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
“Thousand Miles” — Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” — Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” — Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma” — Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
Record of the Year
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For” — Billie Elish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Album of the Year
“World Music Radio” — Jon Batiste
“the record” — boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure” — Janelle Monáe
“GUTS” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights” — Taylor Swift
“SOS” — SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For” [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again...
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” — Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Chemistry” — Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“GUTS” — Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” — Ed Sheeran
“Midnights” — Taylor Swift
Best R&B Album
“Girls Night Out” — Baby Face
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” — Coco Jones
“Special Occasion” — Emily King
“JAGUAR II” — Victoria Monét
“CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP” — Summer Walker
Best Country Album
“Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Brothers Osborne” — Brothers Osborne
“Zach Bryan” — Zach Bryan
“Rustin’ In The Rain” — Tyler Childers
“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
“La Cuarta Hoja” — Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1″ — AleMor
“A Ciegas” — Paula Arenas
“La Neta” — Pedro Capó
“Don Juan” — Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1)” — Gaby Moreno
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.