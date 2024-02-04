Brockton woman charged with defrauding 95-year-old woman out of $150,000

In February 2023, a woman told Boston police that Emmanuel was stealing from her 95-year-old mother, prosecutors said.

Dominique Emmanuel, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 22 in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of medical assistance fraud by a provider and larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

A Brockton woman has been charged with defrauding a 95-year-old woman out of $150,000, leading to the foreclosure of her home, while working as her personal care assistant, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The victim told police she met Emmanuel at a Santander Bank in Mattapan, where Emmanuel worked as a teller, according to the statement. Emmanuel later became her personal care assistant for several years, prosecutors said.

A police investigation found that Emmanuel allegedly stole from the victim’s bank account, collected rent money intended for the victim, and took out a reverse mortgage on her home, resulting in foreclosure, according to the statement.

Approximately $120,000 was allegedly withdrawn from the victim’s Santander Bank account, including $70,000 paid “to a construction company for work that was never done,” according to the statement.

Emmanuel also allegedly collected more than $30,000 in rent money from a first-floor tenant in the home, prosecutors said. According to the statement, the victim never received the payments, and “investigators were able to corroborate numerous cash deposits into Emmanuel’s Santander account” in that period.

Emmanuel’s employment records from a company’s personal care attendant program showed that she allegedly had been paid for hours she did not work, including days she was out of state, the statement said. She also allegedly billed the company for hours while the victim was being treated at a long-term care or inpatient facility, resulting in $3,764 in Medicaid fraud, prosecutors said.

The investigation also found that Emmanuel was listed as an alternate executor of the victim’s will, which the victim and her family members said they did not know, according to the statement.

“The stunning breadth of this scheme illustrates the trust and authority given to this woman and how she abused that trust and authority to fill her own pockets,” Hayden said in the statement. “It’s something we’ve seen far too often, and it’s a clear signal to older adults and their families to be ever vigilant when money and services are involved.”

The Suffolk County Fraud Fighters, a multi-agency effort to help residents, particularly older adults, recognize common scams and signs of financial fraud was launched in December in response to a rise in financial exploitation and abuse.





