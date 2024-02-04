Driver dead after pickup truck crashes into Somerset home, officials say

The driver of a pickup truck died after the truck crashed into a Somerset home in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officials said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on South Street, according to a statement released by the Somerset Police Department. Upon arrival, police found that a Chevy Silverado had hit the southeast corner of the house.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The home was evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.