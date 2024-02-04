Former Quincy man extradited from Sweden on charges he concealed brother’s involvement in arsons at Jewish institutions

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Giannakakis in 2019 on charges of making false statements in a matter involving domestic terrorism; falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism; tampering with documents and objects; concealing records in a federal investigation; and tampering with an official proceeding, according to prosecutors.

Alexander Giannakakis, 37, will appear in US District Court in Boston on Monday in connection to his alleged obstruction of an investigation into fires set in Arlington, Needham, and Chelsea in May 2019, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.

A former Quincy man landed in Boston in federal custody Friday after he was extradited from Sweden on charges alleging that he tried to conceal his younger brother’s involvement in several arsons at Jewish institutions in Greater Boston, officials said.

There was no attorney listed for Giannakakis in court records.

In February 2020, Giannakakis’s younger brother was identified as the prime suspect in the fires while he was hospitalized in a coma. He died later that year without regaining consciousness, prosecutors said.

The fires were allegedly set at a Chabad Center in Arlington on May 11 and May 16, 2019; at a Chabad Center in Needham on an unspecified date; and at a Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea on May 26, 2019, according to the statement.

Giannakakis allegedly took his younger brother’s electronic devices and papers to Sweden with him when he left the United States to return to live there, according to the statement. When he came back to the United States in March 2020, he was questioned by investigators and allegedly “made false and misleading statements.” He also allegedly removed and hid physical evidence wanted by investigators that implicated his brother, prosecutors said.

After allegedly concealing the evidence, Giannakakis returned to Sweden, where he remained until he was arrested by Swedish authorities in a Stockholm suburb in February 2022, according to the statement.

During the arrest, authorities allegedly found that Giannakakis was in possession of an illegal gun and other weapons, prosecutors said. Giannakakis was charged and served a sentence in Swedish prison.

As Giannakakis completed his jail sentence, the Swedish Supreme Court granted the United States’ extradition request on Dec. 21, prosecutors said.

Giannakakis faces up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 each for the charges of making false statements and falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism. The charges of concealing records in a federal investigation, tampering with documents and objects, and tampering with an official proceeding each could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.