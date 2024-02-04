Authorities seek dark sedan involved in fatal shooting on I-95 in Foxborough

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a car whose driver is believed to have gunned down a motorist from North Attleborough on Interstate 95 on Saturday night.

Justin R. Parker, 37, died after someone fired shots into the car he was driving on the highway in Foxborough, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office asked for anyone with information to contact State Police. The district attorney’s office said the multiple gunshots that killed Parker came from a “dark-colored or possibly black sedan” that was traveling south on I-95 just before 10 p.m.