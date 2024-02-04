Authorities seek dark sedan involved in fatal shooting on I-95 in Foxborough

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a car whose driver is believed to have gunned down a motorist from North Attleborough on Interstate 95 on Saturday night.
Justin R. Parker, 37, died after someone fired shots into the car he was driving on the highway in Foxborough, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.
District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office asked for anyone with information to contact State Police. The district attorney’s office said the multiple gunshots that killed Parker came from a “dark-colored or possibly black sedan” that was traveling south on I-95 just before 10 p.m.
Morrissey asked that “anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, or who may have seen one or more dark-colored sedans operating erratically or at a high rate of speed on [Interstate] 95 before or after the area of Exit 17 ... call 781-327-9801 and speak with State Police.”
The shooter fired into the black Mercedes that Parker was driving, Morrissey’s office said. Parker then swerved into a Lexus SUV carrying a family, causing the Lexus to crash into the woods off the highway, the DA’s office said. All occupants of the Lexus are expected to survive.
The Mercedes then swerved again, Morrissey’s office said, crashing into the the center guard rail.
Parker was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he died.
