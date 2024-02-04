Two business leaders joining Harvard’s powerful oversight board, school says

“Our work is sure to benefit from their leadership qualities, their wide-ranging expertise and experience, and their devotion to higher education and Harvard,” Penny Pritzker, the Corporation’s senior member, and interim Harvard president Alan Garber, who is also a member of the Corporation, said in a statement.

The Corporation tapped Kenneth Frazier, a former chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Merck, and Joseph Bae, co-CEO of KKR, one of the world’s biggest investment firms, bringing in two leaders with management experience at the highest levels of American business.

Two business titans are joining the Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board, which has faced scathing criticism in recent months during the worst turbulence at the school in decades.

Harvard described Frazier, who is also a lawyer and a Harvard Law School graduate, as a “noted advocate for economic inclusion and opportunity.” The son of a janitor who rose to the pinnacle of corporate America, Frazier, who is Black, recently co-founded a nonprofit, OneTen, that aims to boost the career opportunities of Black Americans, especially those without a four-year college degree, according to Harvard’s announcement and the organization’s website.

Bae, a Harvard College graduate, has worked at KKR for nearly 30 years and became co-CEO in 2021. He has overseen the firm’s private equity and real estate businesses, according to Harvard’s announcement. He has served on numerous boards, including for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Bae, who is Korean American, is also a co-founder of the Asian American Foundation, a charity that helps people of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent, according to the group’s website.

Frazier’s six-year term on the Corporation will begin Wednesday; he is filling a seat that has been vacant since lawyer and businessman David Rubenstein’s term ended last year. Bae’s term is scheduled to begin on July 1. He will replace Paul Finnegan, the chairman of a Chicago investment firm, who will have served two six-year terms, the maximum allowed by Harvard’s rules.

Among the Corporation’s most pressing tasks is selecting Harvard’s next president, following the Jan. 2 resignation of Claudine Gay, the university’s first Black president. Gay stepped down after just six months in the role. Her departure came amid accusations of plagiarism in her academic work and criticism over how she responded to, and talked about, reports of resurgent campus antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

Alan Garber, a longtime top Harvard administrator, became interim president when Gay resigned.

The Corporation is the university’s ultimate authority that “exercises fiduciary responsibility with regard to the University’s academic, financial, and physical resources and overall well-being,” according to Harvard. It also has oversight of the school’s president.

Gay said she would step down during a late December call with Pritzker, the Corporation’s senior member and a former commerce secretary, the Globe has reported.

The Corporation, also known as the President and Fellows of Harvard College, has 13 seats, one of which is occupied by Harvard’s president. Frazier and Bae were officially elected Sunday by current Corporation members and approved by Harvard’s Board of Overseers, the less powerful of the school’s two governing boards.

The Corporation has faced criticism in recent months from alumni, faculty members, and even lawmakers over how it has handled campus turmoil.

Pritzker faced calls for her resignation over the board’s handling of the plagiarism accusations with critics saying the board operates in the shadows. Professors said the Corporation was not transparent about its review of Gay’s scholarly work.

“I think a lot of us are in the dark about what the conversations were that led to Claudine’s resignation,” Edward Hall, a philosophy professor, said in a recent interview.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.





Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.