Two-alarm fire destroys East Bridgewater home, displaces four people

Four people have been displaced and four pets are missing after a two-alarm fire destroyed a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a two-story home at 53 Old Bedford Road at 12:12 p.m., the East Bridgewater Fire Department said in a statement. When they arrived, they saw that the fire had spread to much of the L-shaped home.
“Two of the home’s occupants escaped the building with their dog through the first-floor window,” the statement said. “The other two occupants were also able to escape, but four pet cats are still unaccounted for.”
The home was a total loss, the statement said. The American Red Cross is helping the four people who were displaced by the fire.
Firefighters from Abington, Bridgewater, Brockton, Hanson, West Bridgewater, and Whitman provided mutual aid at the scene, the statement said. The Halifax Fire Department provided station coverage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the statement said.
