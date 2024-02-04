Two-alarm fire destroys East Bridgewater home, displaces four people

Four people have been displaced and four pets are missing after a two-alarm fire destroyed a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a two-story home at 53 Old Bedford Road at 12:12 p.m., the East Bridgewater Fire Department said in a statement. When they arrived, they saw that the fire had spread to much of the L-shaped home.

“Two of the home’s occupants escaped the building with their dog through the first-floor window,” the statement said. “The other two occupants were also able to escape, but four pet cats are still unaccounted for.”