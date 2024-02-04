A walk through the sculpture garden at deCordova museum

Some pieces are interactive, including “The Musical Fence” by Paul Matisse, and invite visitors to be involved with the art, according to the deCordova website. For the Matisse piece, visitors can compose tunes by running sticks along an array of musical pipes.

The open-air sculpture park, featuring works from the mid-20th century through 2023, allows visitors to stroll along paths admiring man-made art as well as the beautiful grounds.

Some 60 gigantic sculptures are interspersed over 30 acres at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, including a pair of giant hearts, a gargantuan bronze face, and a slanted one-room house modeling Henry David Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond.

Advertisement

One of the park’s newest sculptures, “Huff & a Puff” by Hugh Hayden, is a dramatically slanted one-room house — a warped replica of the home where Thoreau lived in isolation to write “Walden, or, Life in the Woods” in 1845, according to the deCordova website.

Hayden built the sculpture in 2023 with wood, mirrored glass, brick, and steel, and it conveys a “surreal, tensioned force upon this iconic home,” the park said on its website.

A couple are framed by the Two Big Black Hearts sculpture by Ji Dine. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Weighing in at 3,200 pounds each and standing 12 feet tall, the “Two Big Black Hearts” cast from the same mold by Jim Dine in 1985 are speckled with commonplace items — hands, faces, seashells, hammers, and other tools, according to the deCordova website.

For Dine, the tools represent memories of the hardware store owned by his grandparents, while the hearts signify a “constant presence of feeling,” deCordova said on its website. Dine’s handprints remain on the sculptures, as his personal mark.

Artist Jaume Plensa’s sculpture Humming stands out against the trees on a hill. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sitting in the South Lawn of the complex, an elongated marble portrait of a tranquil young woman, called “Humming,” created by Jaume Plensa in 2011, is considered a highlight on the sculpture park’s map.

Advertisement

Plensa scanned a photograph of a woman, manipulated it on a computer, printed out a three-dimensional model, and modified it by hand before rescanning it until he liked the final product, the deCordova website said.

Guided by the digital file, he carved into the marble and created “Humming” in a few separate sections, the sculpture park said online.

“The slabs have a kind of very thin layer of lead in between, which functions as a glue. It kind of sticks the stones all together,” Plensa, who is from Barcelona, Spain, said on a recording provided by the sculpture park’s website. “It’s amazing because everything which is uneven in between the stones becomes completely absorbed by the lead.”

Rick and Nancy Shields of Dayton, Ohio, paused at Eve Celebrant, a sculpture by artist Marianna Pineda. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In the Alice’s Garden section, Marianna Pineda’s 1991 bronze “Eve Celebrant” catches the eye with its green color from oxidation, similar to the Statue of Liberty.

The sculpture features the biblical character Eve with her arms outstretched, offering a pomegranate — a “symbol of knowledge and prosperity,” according to the deCordova website.

This depiction of Eve is an intricate representation of “female power and strength,” and motion is evoked because she looks like she is dancing, the website said.

The bronze sculpture Eternal Presence by John Wilson can be found on a walkway in Alice’s Garden. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A bronze maquette of a face created in 1985 juts out of a small, tree-covered hill in Alice’s Garden.

It’s a version of John Wilson’s “Eternal Presence” — a 7-foot-tall sculpture outside of the National Center for Afro-American Artists in Boston, according to the deCordova website.

“Each individual brings their own life and their own reality to it,” said Wilson, who died in 2015, on a recording provided by the sculpture park. “Everyone relates to it with their own personalities and their own background.”

Advertisement

Though there will be no indoor exhibitions at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum for up to three years while facilities upgrades are taking place, the outdoor park is open to visitors Wednesdays through Sundays during the winter and every day during the summer.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.