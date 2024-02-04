‘What damage has been done?’ After strike’s end, Newton grapples with how to heal community rifts

For Tellado, who has taught at North for 22 years, the return to work marks the end of the most difficult moment of her career — worse, even, than the pandemic, she said. The strike divided the city, turned some parents against teachers, others against school officials, and fractured trust between educators and city leadership.

NEWTON ― Ana Tellado, a Spanish teacher at Newton North High School, is a little anxious about Monday. It’s the first day back after the city’s educators walked the picket lines during a 15-day strike for a new contract — and she doesn’t know what to expect.

Over the weekend, Tellado, 50, was thinking about her students. She’s concerned they haven’t had a chance to practice their Spanish and about how Monday’s lessons will go, she said — but she also wants them to feel free to share their thoughts on the divisive topic of the strike.

“I want them to feel comfortable. I don’t want them to feel like they don’t belong, or that their teachers are holding something against them,” Tellado said on Sunday. “I want them to feel embraced by me, no matter which side they were on.”

Monday will be a first day of school unlike any other in the city’s history, as nearly 12,000 public school students return to their classrooms following the state’s longest teachers strike in decades.

For parents, educators, and residents, Monday will mark an early step toward healing their community, which was torn apart when teachers walked off the job on Jan. 19 amid a bitter contract dispute between educators and the School Committee.

“This really impacted, deeply, many people — every parent, every child in Newton in a really difficult, kind of traumatizing way,” said Laura Towvim, who has two children at Newton North High School. “When things like that happen, people wonder, ‘How could this have happened here?’ "

The Newton Teachers Association, which represents about 2,000 educators, went on strike after more than a year of talks failed to broker a deal with the Newton School Committee. The sides announced a deal Friday night, and teachers agreed to return to work Monday.

The union ratified the contract with 97.5 percent support Sunday night. The School Committee was expected to vote on the deal at a public meeting Wednesday.

But there is uncertainty about how the city can repair itself following the strike battle and concern about how Newton moves forward.

Fran Yerardi, 55, a Newton North graduate whose children also graduated the city’s schools, worried about the divisions sown among educators, parents, and school leadership by the strike. He has blamed state union leaders and the local union president for the Newton work stoppage.

“You got all this bad blood. There was anger, there were arguments between parents and teachers. How do you move forward with that? What damage has been done?” Yerardi said in an interview. “It’s unintended consequences, but it’s going to take a lot to heal that community.”

Daily life was disrupted as the strike went on. Screenshots of the city’s budget documents became fodder for lengthy social media debate. Educators and officials pointed fingers at one another for protracted talks. One family demanded the union president be arrested.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, and the union defied court orders to end the work stoppage. The union faces $625,000 in fines from the state as of Friday.

For Dena Snyder, the divisions wrought by the strike hit close to home. She opposed the action but hailed the work of teachers. She believed educators and the schools should have worked out a contract without impacting students.

“In my household, my kids love their teachers, we think so highly of them,” Snyder, 40, said. “Not being supportive of the strike does not mean that you do not support the teachers.”

Newton’s leaders agree the city’s community needs repair. But even in statements calling for healing, the messages inadvertently revealed the fissures that remain.

On Friday night, they urged people to come together after the strike. Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who has been the city’s chief executive since 2018, asked people for help “finding ways to reflect and reconnect, to learn from each other and to heal.”

The School Committee, which includes the mayor as a member, called the strike painful for the entire city.

“We will all need some time to heal, and we ask for patience and leadership from all of the adults in the NPS community,” the committee said in a statement. “We will take a breath, then begin the work of ensuring that this never happens again.”

Notably absent Friday was a joint statement or press conference with the mayor, School Committee, and union leadership.

Mike Zilles, the president of the Newton Teachers Association who has been strongly critical of leaders’ handling of contract talks, said such an action was not appropriate.

“It’s going to take years to heal... they are going to have to earn our trust,” Zilles said.

Newton is home to many residents who play active roles in civic life, but emotions have been high in recent years. The city has been riven by issues that expose deep fault lines within the community, including the scope of development, the cost of housing, and the protracted process for reopening schools during the pandemic. Even a project to build a new senior center in Newtonville was divisive and triggered a lawsuit from opponents.

In the past year, voters turned down a proposed property tax increase that would have helped fund the schools and other city services in March 2023. In the fall, a long-sought, ambitious zoning plan intended to create more housing was scaled down in the face of opposition.

The controversies, especially over the past year, may have taken their toll on the community.

“The DNA of Newton is people who want to be engaged citizens, and I don’t foresee that really changing,” Snyder said. “But I think we all need a breather, we got to have a few months without any kind of hot-button issues.”

In interviews over the weekend, Newton residents and educators said healing could take a few forms. Denise Cremin, a Newton North Spanish teacher, said people need to talk with — and listen to — one another.

The “biggest thing moving forward will be for people — everyone really — students, teachers, parents, administrators, everyone to listen to each other with compassion and understanding and acceptance,” Cremin said in a text message to the Globe.

The response to the strike has also encouraged more people to be active in their city’s civic life. Dan Twohig said Saturday that he is considering a run for School Committee in the 2025 election.

“What happened over the last two weeks made [it] abundantly clear that local elections can have a very profound effect on our community,” Twohig said.

Andrew Bolton, a father of two Newton Public School students, said Newton’s teachers and parents will need to “heal with the mayor.”

“She would repeatedly be very negative toward the teachers and misrepresenting what they wanted,” Bolton said. “I thought it was really disingenuous of her sometimes.”

Carolyn Grillo, who was pushing her 5-month-old son, Jack, in a stroller through the Newton Centre playground, said she was not sure the atmosphere around Newton’s schools could quickly return to normal, especially for parents who fought hard to break the strike.

“I think that people will remember this tension,” Grillo said.

Marsha Hassett, 75, who worked for about a dozen years as a teacher in New York state, hoped parents would empathize with Newton educators.

“I just hope everyone starts to really cooperate, that there are not too many scars that need tending,” she said.

The strike was inevitable, and there weren’t any choices left for the city’s teachers, Hassett said.

“It’s really a very tough job. People don’t know what it’s like,” she said. “I hope [parents are] tolerant of teachers and understanding of them taking a stand.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.