Biden wins his first primary in South Carolina, where his 2020 victory began

The election, called by The Associated Press shortly after polls closed, gives Biden the first set of delegates required to claim the Democratic nomination at the party’s convention in August.

President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday, giving him the kind of emphatic result he no doubt envisioned when he made the state the first contest on the Democrats’ presidential nominating calendar.

Biden vowed that South Carolina would once again send him to the White House.

“The people of South Carolina have spoken again, and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser again,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.

Biden won an overwhelming majority of South Carolina Democrats, more than 96% with 80% of the vote counted — dominating every county with more than 95% of the vote, including in heavily Black areas.

His campaign had wanted South Carolina to prove that the party’s base — particularly Black voters — remain devoted to Biden and would turn out for him in large numbers.

Black voters are critical to Biden’s success in battleground states, but transposing South Carolina’s results in February to November voting in Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia is a tricky proposition, given that Saturday’s primary was viewed by most observers — correctly, as it turned out — as noncompetitive.

The primary was on pace to have about 150,000 votes, at the low end of the primary eve projection from Rep. James Clyburn, Biden’s most important South Carolina surrogate whose 2020 endorsement helped propel him to the nomination that year.

There was not much drama Saturday night. Within 30 minutes of polls closing, The Associated Press called the primary for Biden, his campaign distributed his victory statement and a watch party hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party in Columbia began to close down.

Unlike in New Hampshire, where a Biden challenger — Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. — spent millions on his campaign, the president had South Carolina virtually all to himself. The state’s voters provided only trace amounts of support for Phillips and Marianne Williamson, an author who also ran a quixotic presidential campaign in 2020.

About 64% of New Hampshire Democratic voters wrote Biden’s name in on the ballot.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.